Frank Catania has a new girlfriend — Here’s how Dolores feels about it

Frank Catania shares how his ex-wife and RHONJ star Dolores Catania feels about his new girlfriend. Pic credit: @frank.catania.sr/Instagram

Since Dolores Catania joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 7, viewers were introduced to her ex-husband Frank Catania.

The two have had an unconventional relationship, even living together long after their divorce.

Frank has been single and playing the field this whole time. However, he now has a new girlfriend, Brittany Mattessich.

He spoke to Page Six about his new relationship and how Dolores feels about it.

He said that everyone in his family likes his new girlfriend. He admitted that he and Dolores’ daughter, Gabby have the strongest opinions when it comes to his relationship.

However, even Gabby said, “How do you not like Brittany? You can’t help but like Brittany!”

Frank Catania reveals that his ex-wife and RHONJ star Dolores Catania likes his new girlfriend

In the exclusive interview with Page Six, Frank added, “It’s not only my daughter; it’s the entire family. And Dolores, too!”

Brittany, who was also on the call for the interview, said happily, “Oh, I love it! You know, that’s all you ever want.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The couple revealed that they have been friends for 10 years. They first got involved with each other romantically three years ago. However, they decided to be committed to one another, “six to eight months ago.”

Frank Catania says his new girlfriend has filmed with the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Frank also said that the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey gave a warm welcome to Brittany.

He disclosed, “Brittany started to film this year. Everybody on the cast likes her.”

Frank has been on reality TV for the past six years and knows it’s not for the faint-hearted, so he tries to protect Brittany as much as possible.

He said, “I try to block her from any controversy as well. I’ll interject before it gets anywhere.”

He also noted, “You can’t argue with Brittany. You just can’t. If you do, you look bad.”

Frank Catania says there are still hurdles between himself and Dolores’ boyfriend Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell

Frank also shared that he and Dolores held a “family meeting” with their two children, Gabby and Frankie Jr., and their partners.

He had a rocky start with Dolores’ boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell. However, he said that although there is room for improvement, they are in a better place now.

He said whereas Brittany was cooler about his relationship with Dolores, it has been more challenging for Paulie to get accustomed to.

He bluntly said, “Before me and Brittany were an item, she knew the relationship between Dolores and I.” He added, “Brittany came around. It took her a little while just to get used to the semantics. But quite honestly, Brittany is perfectly OK.”

The bodybuilder added, “And the more somebody hangs out with Dolores and I on a casual basis, you realize there’s nothing to worry about,”

He admitted, “And that’s a little bit of a hurdle we have with Dolores’ new boyfriend, so we’re trying to get over that.”

Frank is still really good friends with Dolores’ ex

Frank also remained good friends with Dolores’ ex David Principe.

He said that this is part of the problem, noting that his relationship with Paulie will “never be to the point of me and David.”

Frank had unkind words toward Paulie in the past. But he said, “We’re gettin’ there. We’re doing pretty good.”

He even said that the four went on a double date.

It will be interesting to see the foursome’s dynamic on the show. Maybe Brittany will become a permanent Housewife if things get even more serious with Frank.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus