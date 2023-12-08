Four more 90 Day Fiance spin-offs are headed to TLC this winter — Here’s everything we know

If you think TLC is bombarding viewers with too many 90 Day Fiance spin-offs to keep track of at once, brace yourself because there are even more in the works.

For the last decade, 90 Day Fiance viewers have watched international couples fall in love and adjust to life in the U.S. before their K-1 visas expire.

Given the popularity of the franchise and its ability to get viewers hooked, there have been several spin-offs over the years.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, for instance, features U.S. citizens giving up their lives in America to live in their spouse’s native country.

We’ve also watched cast members share their stories from their perspective on 90 Day Diaries, others look for love again following a breakup on 90 Day: The Single Life, and cast members provide commentary on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

There are several other spin-offs, all based on the cast from 90 Day Fiance, presented in their format: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance: HEA Strikes Back!, 90 Day: The Last Resort, and a few spin-offs following the storylines of individual couples.

Darcey & Stacey features twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days follows the lives of Loren and Alexi Brovanrik, and David & Annie: After the 90 Days shares David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan’s storyline.

90 Day Fiance has four new seasons slated for January and March 2024

Four more seasons of spin-offs arrive in the next few months, so mark your calendars now because it’s a lot to remember!

As reported by Variety, TLC has announced new seasons of 90 Day: The Single Life, 90 Day The Single Life: Pillow Talk, 90 Day Diaries, and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

The first of the four spin-offs to debut on TLC will be 90 Day: The Single Life, premiering on Monday, January 1, at 8/7c for its fourth season.

As TLC teases, “90 Day singles look to move past their failed romances and start fresh with better and stronger relationships. This season, Single Life fan favorites spice things up with a season of ‘firsts’ – first dates, first loves, first kisses.”

“From an island romance right out of a fantasy novel to relationship ultimatums, we follow our singles as they journey through the modern dating world and prove that it’s never too late to fall in love,” TLC states.

Following 90 Day: The Single Life will be 90 Day The Single Life: Pillow Talk, featuring franchise favorite castmates giving commentary from the comfort of their own homes. It will air at 10/9c on Monday nights beginning January 1.

After that will be Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries, with new episodes airing beginning January 8 at 9/8c on TLC.

TLC confirmed which cast members will share their storylines on 90 Day Diaries Season 5

TLC confirmed which cast members will share their updated storylines from their perspectives, including Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone, Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Tom Brooks, Caesar Mack, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, Cortney Reardanz, and Syngin Colchester.

The fourth and final spin-off, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, will return for Season 8 on Sunday, March 17 at 8/7c on TLC.

“The couples that viewers have come to know and love are back for a brand-new season as they navigate the highs and lows of relationships,” TLC teases.

“They’ll be put to the test on everything from immigration issues, pregnancies, potential breakups, and more,” TLC added.

