Former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax and Brittany will appear on WWHL amid Tom’s cheating scandal

It may have taken the most shocking event in Vanderpump Rules history to get Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright back on Bravo, but alas, it’s happening.

It’s been years since fans have seen former castmate Jax and his wife Brittany on their television screens.

Jax was an OG member of the show, documenting his early days working at SUR, close friendship with the Tom’s, an infamous hookup with Kristen Doute while dating Stassi Schroeder, and eventually, his marriage to Brittany.

In December 2020, Jax and Brittany were fired from the network after an incident involving Faith Stowers was brought to light, which also involved original cast members Kristen and Stassi.

While the couple has not appeared in any Vanderpump Rules episodes since being terminated from the show, Jax took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that they would soon be making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The appearance comes at the height of the recent cheating scandal involving Jax’s ex-best friend Tom Sandoval, in which Ariana Madix, Tom’s girlfriend of nine years, found a sexually explicit video of her friend and costar, Raquel Leviss, on his cell phone.

Jax Taylor says he and Brittany Cartwright will appear on Watch What Happens Live

“Brittany and I will see you soon @BravoWWHL,” Jax wrote on Twitter.

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Twitter

While Jax didn’t say when the two will appear, it can be assumed that they may be joining their former boss Lisa Vanderpump on this Wednesday’s segment following the new episode of Vanderpump Rules, currently airing its tenth season.

Jax and Tom Sandoval surely had their ups and downs throughout their time as coworkers and BFFs on the show. Things had gotten rocky for them at many points, memorably when Jax debated whether or not to have Tom as the best man at his wedding.

Jax seems to be doing better than ever these days, however, as he and Brittany continue to share their life on social media along with their almost two-year-old son, Cruz.

As for Jax and Tom’s friendship at the moment, well, it seems as if Jax has little sympathy for his recent actions.

Pic credit: @KristinMacIsaac/@mrjaxtaylor/Twitter

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute in talks to return

While Jax confirmed his upcoming appearance on WWHL, Monsters and Critics recently reported that ex-Pump Rules star Kristen Doute may be back to film some newly added scenes for Season 10.

Bravo has confirmed that it has picked the cameras back up to document the “Scandoval,” hoping to add in the new footage to the end of the current season.

Kristen, who previously had a six-year-long relationship with Tom back when the show first aired in 2013, showed a strong hatred for Ariana after learning that she and Tom had gotten together while they were still together.

While it seemed like Kristen and Ariana would never become friends, the two have since buried their beef, and Kristen has shown the utmost support for her since the scandal hit the airwaves on Friday.

A source revealed that Kristen is currently in talks about returning to Vanderpump Rules to be a part of the Tom and Raquel aftermath, but only if Ariana says she’s okay with it.

While producers have approached Kristen about the idea, it’s still unclear whether or not she will be reappearing to give her thoughts on the devastating situation.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.