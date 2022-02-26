Former The Challenge star Dee Nguyen shows off red lingerie in celebration of her birthday week

Dee Nguyen during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Dee Nguyen, a former cast member of The Challenge, was in full celebration mode for her upcoming birthday as she shared several photos in red lingerie with her followers and fans.

Viewers last saw her on MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness after winning the War of the Worlds 2 season. However, MTV cut ties with her following her controversial remarks.

The former Challenge champion inspired all sorts of reactions with her various images, ranging from heart and fire emojis to comments like “amazing” or “beautiful” and even a marriage proposal.

Dee Nguyen shares red lingerie photos

Several Challenge stars dazzled fans with photos this past week. Former Challenge finalist Mattie Lynn Breaux donned an aqua blue bikini. During her birthday getaway in Italy, double Agents star Gabby Allen modeled a black bikini.

Earlier this week, former Challenger Dee Nguyen also shared several photos of herself during her birthday week in red lingerie.

In her first Instagram photo, Dee kneels on a bed with several red rose petals next to a rose-colored teddy bear wearing a black bow. Dee wears a full red lingerie set complete with a garter belt and leg straps.

The second photo has Dee leaning over, closer to the camera as she gazes at the viewer.

“Alexa play Birthday Song by 2 Chainz 🥳 It’s my birthday week! Can’t wait to celebrate with all my big booty hoes🥰,” Dee wrote in her caption.

On Friday, she shared a second post featuring two photos of herself laying on the same bed and showing off the same lingerie, including glimpses of the red thong from different angles.

“Be happy it drives people crazy ❤️‍🔥,” the former Challenge cast member wrote in her caption.

Dee is celebrating her birthday week as she’ll officially turn 28 on Monday. For the occasion, she wore a sleek red dress with shoulder straps.

She shared several images on her Instagram Story as she celebrated the occasion with others, including pics of herself eating, drinking, and dancing.

Pic credit: @deenguyen/Instagram

Fans and followers react to Dee’s latest photos

With the arrival of Dee’s birthday celebration, many followers dropped by the comments to compliment the former reality TV star and even propose marriage.

“What season would you like to get married in,” one individual asked Dee in the comments.

Pic credit: @deenguyen/Instagram

Another fan referred to Dee as the “baddest woman on The Challenge” in the comments.

Pic credit: @deenguyen/Instagram

“fantastic photo! Happy Birthday! I wish you were still on the challenges, but It is better to speak your mind and be free❤️,” a commenter wrote, referring to Dee no longer being part of MTV’s show.

Pic credit: @deenguyen/Instagram

Fans last saw Dee on Total Madness, her third season of the MTV show. She debuted on War of the Worlds following her time on Geordie Shore 17. Dee returned for War of the Worlds 2 and managed to win the finals alongside teammates Rogan O’Connor, CT Tamburello, and Jordan Wiseley.

While she appeared throughout her third season in many episodes, a social media comment that Dee posted online about Black Lives Matter resulted in MTV cutting ties with her and editing her out of the remaining episodes. She eventually got eliminated in Episode 15 by one of the season’s eventual winners, Jennifer West.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premiere date is May 11 on Paramount Plus.