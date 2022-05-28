Former The Challenge finalist Mattie Breaux stuns in skimpy bikini from Miami Beach

Mattie Breaux poses in Miami Beach, Florida. Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagram

Mattie Breaux, who competed in two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, continues to flaunt her fit bikini body for fans and followers as she poses in warm and sunny locations.

On Saturday, she dropped her latest heat-seeking series of images, with the former War of the Worlds finalist posing in a bright bikini in Miami Beach, Florida.

That brought many fans and followers into the comments section to show their admiration for the former reality television star, who has since moved on to other ventures.

Mattie Breaux poses in bright yellow bikini

Posing in a bright yellow bikini with blue trim, former Party Down South and The Challenge star Mattie Breaux returned with another post to grab fans’ attention. With summer rapidly approaching, Mattie showed two different poses.

In one of her photos, she’s enjoying what appears to be a stone-enclosed hot tub or pool with vibrant greenery behind her. With her long, wet hair hanging down, she keeps both hands on her head as she kneels in the water.

Mattie’s second pose has her seated or kneeling again, this time with one arm up, almost seeming to salute viewers, or fix her hair, as she poses on a beautiful beach in Miami Beach, Florida. The scenery includes crashing waves, blue skies, and palm trees nearby. A bucket in the photo also reveals Mattie’s enjoying a chilled beverage while enjoying the sun.

“Easy to SEA Hard to catch 🌴,” she teased her fans and followers in the caption.

The photo grabbed plenty of attention, as it generated over 5,000 Likes and 100-plus comments for Mattie, with many of those comments admiring her beauty at the beach.

Fans and followers react to Mattie’s Instagram post

Whenever Mattie takes to Instagram to share another jaw-dropping bikini post or two, it generally causes a commotion. Fans reacted to the latest images, with one referring to her as “Stunningly Beautiful” in the pics.

Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagram

Another fan complimented Mattie’s continued commitment to fitness, calling her “buff” in the latest photo series. That prompted her to respond that she’d been “working hard” lately on staying in shape.

Pic credit @mattielynnbreaux/Instagram

As is typically the case with many former Challenge finalists or champs, at least one fan suggested Mattie needs to get back on MTV’s competition show since she’s in “amazing shape,” adding she’d “definitely be able to finish the final now.”

Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagram

Fans saw her reach the final during her rookie season, The Challenge: War of the Worlds, alongside competitors including Georgia Harrison, Wes Bergmann, Hunter Barfield, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran. Unfortunately, Mattie could not continue with the event, withdrawing due to the challenging conditions.

She returned for Season 35, Total Madness, where she ended up getting eliminated by castmate Dee Nguyen.

Mattie hasn’t returned after that season, previously commenting she’d been fired from MTV due to “unfortunate circumstances.” Those circumstances likely referred to her legal issues after she received jail time for her third DUI charge.

Since leaving reality TV, Mattie’s focused on other ventures, including promoting her exclusive content at OnlyFans and her Unbothered gear online.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.