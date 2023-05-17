Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans teases ‘big brand’ coming soon

Jenelle Evans has struggled to find success in her business endeavors since being fired by MTV.

The Teen Mom 2 alum has launched several businesses and promoted numerous brands over the years.

Jenelle’s eyebrow kit company, JE Cosmetics, went out of business in 2021; that same year, she was reportedly dropped from the podcast GirlS**t, although she claimed she was a producer and couldn’t be canceled.

She was dropped by the clothing company Sew Sew several months later; her podcast, The Jenelle Evans Podcast, only put out three episodes in 2021 before it went radio silent; and last year, she launched a merch website that has since gone belly up.

Although Jenelle has allegedly found success with adult-oriented, subscription-based online platforms, she’s looking to further her financial opportunities.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Jenelle revealed that she currently has a “big brand” in the works.

When asked by a follower what she sees for her future, Jenelle answered, “Actually coming out with a big brand soon with the help of an amazing team I have 🥰 can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

Jenelle teased a “big brand” in her future. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle didn’t elaborate on the details of her “big brand,” but she has mentioned it before. Earlier this year, as Monsters and Critics reported, Jenelle told her Instagram followers that she had a product coming “soon.”

Jenelle Evans shares what she learned while filming Teen Mom 2

While she was on the topic during her most recent Q&A, Jenelle dished on what she learned while filming Teen Mom 2 from 2011 until 2019, when she was fired by MTV.

Jenelle said that during her time on Teen Mom 2, she learned not to “let anyone walk over you or tell you to do something you don’t want to do 💯.”

When another one of Jenelle’s Instagram followers wrote that they “miss” seeing her on TV, Jenelle replied, “Awwwh you’re so sweet! Maybe one day. this break feels amazing tho.”

Jenelle talked about filming Teen Mom and being on reality TV. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Will Jenelle return to reality TV?

Jenelle has made a couple of cameos on some Teen Mom spinoffs since being fired. She appeared alongside Briana and Brittany DeJesus and Jade Cline during an episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In and made a cameo on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

During her episode of The Next Chapter, Jenelle visited Florida to take part in Briana’s lawsuit victory party. While on camera, Jenelle revealed that she was fed up with her husband, David Eason, complaining of having to “provide for everyone” while David was unemployed.

“Yeah, me and David, we haven’t been getting along lately,” Jenelle revealed, adding, “It’s just the fact that you know, he doesn’t, which everyone knows, he doesn’t have a job.”

Jenelle has hinted that she has her own show in the works and turned down an offer from MTV to return to the Teen Mom franchise.

Last summer, a rep for the mom of three told TMZ that Jenelle “has a new dynamic series in development, keeping the concept under wraps for now” and said the show is going to a “major network.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.