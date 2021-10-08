Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans slammed for letting daughter Ensley mouth along to cuss words

Critics slammed Jenelle Evans for letting her four-year-old daughter Ensley mouth profanities in a new video. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans came under fire from critics when she allowed her daughter Ensley to mouth the word “f**k” in a recent video.

Jenelle is no stranger to stirring up controversy online and one of her latest videos including her four-year-old daughter was no exception.

One of Jenelle’s favorite social media platforms lately is TikTok and that’s where she and Ensley shared a video on Thursday, October 7 that had a lot of her followers upset.

In the video, Jenelle sat on a lounge chair in a bikini with Ensley standing behind her.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans allows daughter Ensley to mouth the eff word

Jenelle lip-synced to pre-recorded audio that said, “My personality’s like, ‘I don’t give a f**k.’ But my anxiety be like, ‘I do.'”

Ensley mouthed along with her mom, copying everything she read from the screen, including the eff word.

Jenelle chose to caption her video, “She’s a copycat 😂🤷🏻‍♀️ #Anxiety #draft”

Although some of Jenelle’s followers commented on how adorable it was that she and Ensley were twinning in the video, many of them couldn’t help but speak up about Ensley mouthing the word “f**k.”

Jenelle must have had an idea that her critics would be leaving comments because she left a preemptive comment of her own.

“And for any MOM SHAMERS.. Ensley knows that’s a cuss word and she’s not allowed to say it 😁”

However, Jenelle’s proactive message still wasn’t enough to convince some of her followers that it was okay for a four-year-old to mouth the word “f**k.”

Critics bash Jenelle Evans for letting Ensley mouth the word ‘f**k’

Jenelle posted a preemptive comment about “mom shamers.” Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

“Lead by example,” one of Jenelle’s followers told her in response to her mom-shaming comment.

Jenelle received more backlash when another one of her followers commented, “she’s literally mouthing it jenelle….”

Critics slam Jenelle for allowing Ensley to mouth the eff word. Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

Another follower of the Teen Mom 2 alum felt that just because Ensley isn’t allowed to say the word doesn’t mean that Jenelle should say it in front of her.

“bad excuse, you apply it .. but she is not allowed. 😏” the follower commented on Jenelle’s video.

“Wrong,” said another critic. “How sad truly that you don’t understand she should admire and want to emulate her mother.”

While Jenelle has been busy recording TikTok videos lately, her former Teen Mom 2 castmates have been filming a Teen Mom spinoff special.

Moms from the casts of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant joined each other in a retreat-style house for filming.

Jenelle claimed that she was initially asked to join the spinoff show, but was later ghosted by MTV.

Although Jenelle recently said that she’d be willing to work for MTV again — despite them firing her due to her husband David Eason’s actions — it doesn’t look like the network is quite ready to work with her again.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.