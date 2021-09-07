Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans called out for hilarious Labor Day flub

Jenelle Evans got called out for making a Labor Day flub on social media. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans became the laughingstock of social media after she made a Labor Day flub.

Jenelle aimed to send a fun message to her followers on social media that turned into critics mocking her.

Jenelle took to her Twitter page on Sunday, September 5, and shared a post with two bikini pics.

The 29-year-old former reality TV star sat on her knees in the sand, wearing a black two-piece swimsuit and sunglasses as she posed for the camera.

Jenelle Evans mistakes Memorial Day for Labor Day

Jenelle was sure to add a hashtag to her post that read #MemorialDayWeekend — the only problem is that Memorial Day weekend was in May.

Seemingly mixing up Labor Day weekend with Memorial Day weekend, Jenelle noticed her mistake and removed the tweet.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

However, she left the same post on her Instagram account, minus the erroneous hashtag.

Jenelle’s now-deleted tweet. Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Teen Mom 2 fans mock Jenelle Evans’ mistake

Jenelle’s followers showed up to her Instagram post and some of them mocked her for the mistake.

One critic commented, “Happy Memorial day 🤣”

Another critic replied to the comment, “it’s labor day 😂😂” unaware that Jenelle had previously used the wrong hashtag.

“Jenelle originally posted this pic with that caption, [she’s] making fun of her 😂” another commenter explained.

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle is no stranger to drama on social media. Last month, the former Teen Mom 2 star clapped back at trolls who accused her of lying about wearing a size six and provided a video with evidence.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jenelle also shared “receipts” for her haters who accused her of faking her illness. Jenelle has been complaining about multiple ailments lately and claimed she has a cyst on her spine that causes her pain.

Many of Jenelle’s fans and critics alike have called her out for continuing to party and drink, despite her supposedly debilitating conditions.

Recently, one of Jenelle’s baby daddies, Nathan Griffith, opened up about his time on Teen Mom 2 while he was with Jenelle.

Nathan claimed that MTV made his life more “difficult” and made it harder for him to secure work because of the reputation he gained from his portrayal on the show.

Jenelle shares one son, Kaiser, 7, with Nathan Griffith. She also shares son Jace, 12, with Andrew Lewis and daughter Ensley, 4, with David Eason.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.