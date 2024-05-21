Former MAFS couple Katina and Olajuwon spotted out after messy cheating scandal

Katina Goode claimed she was finally done with Olajuwon Dickerson after airing him out months ago for cheating.

However, it seems that was another breakup-to-makeup situation because the couple is back together.

The Married at First Sight alums were spotted out, and now they have tongues wagging.

It was only back in January when Katina put Olajuwon on blast and aired out all his dirty laundry on social media.

She accused him of having a side chick for years and even shared a photo of the alleged mistress.

Olajuwon later clapped back and informed the world that he and Katina were divorced but still had an entanglement.

He didn’t share the text messages but claimed he and Katina had an agreement that they could see other people.

That was supposedly the final straw for Katina, who told her followers she was done with her cheating ex, but was she?

Katina Goode spotted out with Olajuwon Dickerson after messy cheating scandal

Olajuwon just got laser eye surgery and guess, who was by his side for the procedure? None other than his ex-wife Katina.

He posted a social media video, seemingly as promotional content for Boston Vision, in exchange for their services.

The clip, which was recorded in his car showed Olajuwon wearing his glasses with Katina sitting in the passenger seat.

“What’s up y’all today I’m with Katina and we’re headed to Boston Vision where I’ll be getting Lasik eye surgery,” said the MAFS star. “I’m excited to put the glasses down and start my new journey.”

Meanwhile, Olajuwon knew people would have questions about seeing him with Katina again, so naturally, he turned off the comments on his post.

Did the MAFS star hint at a reconciliation with Olajuwon?

Now that we know the couple have reconciled we’re looking a little deeper into the meaning behind Katina’s recent post.

The MAFS star may have recently hinted at a reconciliation, and it went over our heads until now.

Just one day ago she posted a quote that read “I don’t look for greener grass I water mine.”

Was she talking about doubling back to her romance with Olajuwon? It sure seems that way.

Meanwhile, after the video was posted people ran to Katina’s page to ask the question we all want to know.

“Are you and OD back together ??😍😍😍,” questioned a commenter.

Katina didn’t respond but someone else did writing, “@kool_k85 look s like it happy for them.”

Pic credit: @__slimmgoodie/Instagram

We’re still waiting on that confirmation from Katina but all signs are pointing to a reconciliation between the former couple.

Are you shocked to see Katina and Olajuwon together after their messy breakup? Sound off in the comment section below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.