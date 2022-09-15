Former contestant on The Bachelor Kit Keenan stuns in little white dress

Former contestant on The Bachelor Kit Keenan was stunning in a little white dress. Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Former contestant on The Bachelor Kit Keenan stunned in a little white dress for a photo shoot. Kit stole fans’ hearts during Former Bachelor Matt James’ season, but eliminated herself out of the running because she wasn’t ready to be engaged.

Kit’s short white dress featured a large collar and a low neckline, and trendy puffed sleeves that reached down to her elbows. The cottagecore style dress was complete with ruffles and a big yellow bow tied around her waistline.

The 23-year-old socialite accessorized with a shiny bracelet on her left wrist and dangling white earrings.

Kit wore her light blonde hair loose and parted in the middle, and let it whisk back over her shoulders in beautiful cascading locks. Her nails were stylishly manicured with a subtle shade.

The social media influencer wore pointed heels in the same off-white color as her dress. She easily skipped toward the camera in her heels in the short video that she posted along with the photos.

Kit posted the series of photos to Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, “uptown girl,” and a bow emoji. The post has received over 12,000 likes.

Kit Keenan dines in style

Kit absolutely loves to cook, and in her Instagram bio she even calls herself a “Young Martha Stewart.” The reality TV star is known for her fashionable style and has proved that enjoying food and style can go hand and hand.

Kit posted a series of photos to Instagram showing off her chic look in a blazer, black skirt, and tall boots that reached up to her knees. She captioned the post, “Checking new restaurants off my fall bucket list.”

Kit looked gorgeous in her stylish outfit, and the presentation of her meal looked nearly as amazing as she did.

Kit Keenan shares recipes with her followers

Kit doesn’t just eat amazing food, she cooks it too and has been generous enough to share her delicious recipes with her followers.

The rising chef recently shared the recipe for her Greek-style chicken meatballs that looked both tasty and healthy. The recipe should take around 30 minutes to complete and is perfect for “busy bees” as Kit stated in the video.

To make the meatballs into a meal, Kit paired them with rice, tomato, cucumber, olives, feta, and tzatziki. The post received over 7,000 likes and over 40 comments.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC. Previous seasons are available to watch on Hulu and HBO Max.