Former Big Brother houseguests making sexy videos for OnlyFans

Zach Rance and Jozea Flores proved they weren’t shy on Big Brother.

Now, the former houseguests are creating content for OnlyFans as a new way to make some money.

Just how much money are they making? They are reportedly making $100 for each 30-second clip on OnlyFans.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Who are Zach Rance and Jozea Flores?

Zach was a member of the Big Brother 16 cast and got really close with Frankie Grande in the house. Zach ended up finishing ninth place on the season that saw Derrick Levasseur win and Cody Calafiore come in second place.

Recently, Zach stated that he is bisexual and also told everyone that he hooked up with Frankie after their season of Big Brother came to an end. Quite a few Big Brother fans felt that the announcement made sense based on how the pair acted inside of the house.

As for Jozea, he was the second person voted out on Big Brother 18. Nicole Franzel won that season of the show, with Paul Abrahamian finishing in second place.

Since his time on Big Brother, Jozea has gone on to appear on several different MTV shows. That includes Ex on the Beach US, which also featured former houseguests, Corey Brooks and Morgan Willett.

Read More Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Veto Meeting creates more chaos for BB22 cast

Jozea has also appeared on several seasons of The Challenge, making him extremely recognizable to fans of reality television.

With their time on reality TV as a backdrop, Zach and Jozea have now been pushing that fame to the next level with their OnlyFans page.

They also aren’t shy about sharing themselves on social media, which can be seen in some of the photos that Jozea has posted to his Instagram account.

Below is one of the posts that Zach and Jozea have made on social media in order to drum up some interest in their OnlyFans pages, and to a certain extent, it seems to be working. There are already people posting online who said they have paid to see the content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jozea Rosé (@jozeaofficial)

More Big Brother news

Social media has been pretty busy when it comes to former Big Brother houseguests.

Big Brother 20 winner Kaycee Clark recently shared some photos from a big anniversary with her girlfriend.

The couple enjoyed some time on the beach as Kaycee continues on the recovery road following her surgery.

We are also happy to pass on the news that Diane Henry from Big Brother All-Stars just gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.