Tayshia Adams, former Bachelorette and successful influencer, avoided the popular celebrity cold plunge trend in favor of something a little steamier.

She took a dip in a hot tub, looking incredibly relaxed and peaceful as she put her head under the water and popped out with steam all around, looking as if she was in a 90s music video.

Tayshia wiped her eyes and stepped back to the side of the hot tub as she reached for a drink and sat down in the warm water, clearly enjoying her surroundings.

Behind her was a wood house, and it appeared she was at some sort of spa, though she didn’t name it; hopefully, she’ll drop some of those details at a later date.

She wore a dark purple bikini with small gold details on the straps. The song Confidently Lost by Sabrina Claudio played in the background, adding an even calmer element to the video clip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She appeared to be feeling introspective as she wrote in the caption, “Finding more of myself these days 🤍.”

Tayshia Adams revealed the secrets to her flawless complexion

With a wet face and soaked hair, Tayshia was obviously makeup-free, but you wouldn’t know it, judging by her absolutely flawless skin.

Fortunately for inquiring minds who want to know, the reality star dropped her skincare routine so all her fans could get their hands on the secret to her perfect complexion.

She revealed her multi-step routine to Glamour at the end of November last year, and the products are pretty straightforward, with an array of price points for the average buyer. Tayshia told the publication, “My face wash is $11, and it works amazingly on my skin. But I do invest a little more in a serum.”

She always washes her face first (unless she is wearing Retinol) using the Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser in the morning or The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Acne + Pore Cleanse in the evening.

As for serums, as she said, she goes for products that are a little pricier, including the SkinCeuticals Blemish + Age Defense as well as the SkinCeuticals Hydra Balm.

She’s a fan of a few different moisturizers, but with the cold weather, her skin has gotten dry. So, she told the magazine she’s mostly been using the Intensité Crème Lustre Day Firming Moisture Cream.

Tayshia Adams recently enjoyed a trip to Abu Dhabi

Influencer status usually requires quite a bit of travel, whether for fun or endorsements, but it appeared Tayshia was simply on vacation last week as she posted pictures from Abu Dhabi.

Visiting with her mom, Tayshia stood in front of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, a major point of worship in the thriving city. She adhered to the dress code in a light blue headscarf and wore a matching long robe on top with gold detail at the bottom. Underneath, she wore a white button-down shirt with matching pants.

She was obviously a fan of the city, writing in her caption, “Abu Dhabi you are magnificent 🤍.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.