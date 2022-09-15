Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams is gorgeous in tight-fitting blue dress

Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams was gorgeous in a tight-fitting blue dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams was gorgeous in a tight-fitting blue dress. Tayshia took over Clare Crawley’s position on The Bachelorette after Clare broke up with all of the contestants to be with Dale Moss.

The short blue dress was tight fitting and showed off Tayshia’s amazing figure and long legs. It featured a low V neckline with ruffled sleeves and extravagant hanging pieces of fabric to give her look an extra flair.

Tayshia’s makeup was on point with bright blue eyeshadow to match her dress, long lashes, and glowing skin. Her hair was pulled back and parted in the middle with two long strands hanging free to frame her face.

The 32-year-old TV star accessorized with glamorous diamond earrings that gave her appearance an extra shine. She also carried a small glittering purse that paired nicely with her jewelry and brought the outfit full circle.

Tayshia completed her look with bold red fingernail polish that gave off a lovely pop of color and white polish on her toes. She wore silver heels that helped to elongate her legs even further and finalize the fabulous look.

The influencer posted the series of photos to Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, “POV” and an emoji of an arm holding out a phone, as well as a blue heart emoji.

Tayshia Adams promotes skin care products

Tayshia’s role on The Bachelorette helped put her in the limelight and she began acting as an influencer and making deals to promote products. It’s no secret that Tayshia has glowing radiant skin, and so naturally she’s gone on to promote skin care products.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

In a recent post, Tayshia promoted skincare products available for purchase at Target that help to moisturize and protect the face.

In the adorable and funny video, Tayshia has “Target Talks” with the social media comedian, Estefania Pessoa, better known as Tefi.

Tayshia Adams announces hair accessory line

In addition to incredible skin, Tayshia has beautiful hair, and recently announced that she partnered with Conair and Scunci to create a hot tool and hair accessory line, TAYSHIA X CONAIR.

Tayshia posted a video to announce the big news and included in her caption, “It’s kind of crazy that I’m announcing the project I’ve been working on for the last 12 months. Built from the ground up, I have partnered with Conair and Scünci to create and design my very own hot tool and hair accessory line!”

The former Bachelorette went on to say, “Can’t wait to see your hair designs with these products. Told you virgo season was gonna be a big one…”

The products will be available for purchase in Walmart stores on September 17.

Tayshia’s post with her exciting announcement received over 7,000 likes and over 90 comments.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.