Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley reveals her new guy

Clare Crawley has been involved in the Bachelor franchise for years, as a contestant on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, and then again as The Bachelorette.

After not having any luck finding love on any of the franchise shows, Clare has officially gone outside of Bachelor Nation to find love.

While she may have believed she had found her person in Dale Moss, leaving her season in just three weeks engaged to him, the couple did not last.

However, Clare has just posted a hard launch of herself with her new guy via social media.

The 41-year-old former Bachelorette drove in a car with her man, as they sang along to the music playing.

While the name of Clare’s boyfriend has yet to be announced or written, some fans have speculated that he is Ryan Dawkins, the CEO of Mascot Sports.

Clare Crawley shows off her man to viewers

Clare just took to her Instagram page to show a video of herself with her boyfriend, as he put his hand across the console and rested it on her legs.

The duo seemed to be having a great time together as they danced, sang, and smiled at each other while music played in the vehicle.

Clare looked extremely smitten with her guy and couldn’t wipe the glow from her face, as she also simply captioned the clip by saying, “Him [pink heart].”

Bachelor alums and fans react to Clare’s announcement

The first person to comment on Clare’s relationship announcement was Katie Thurston, a former Bachelorette herself. Katie declared, with some emojis, “Finally the secret is out.”

Ashley Iaconetti, and single dad, Michael Allio, both posted next as they wrote, “Hell yeah with this hard launch!” and “Love to see it. So deserving of [red heart emoji],” respectively.

Courtney Robertson, a fellow Bachelor alum who is now married with a child, claimed, “It’s the hand on the lap and smiles for me.”

Victoria Fuller from Peter Weber’s season and on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, and Annaliese Puccini, another Bachelor alum, both loved Clare’s post, too.

Moreover, Kelley Flanagan, who has been supposedly linked back up with Peter Weber, again, exclaimed, “Love this!”

Other fans expressed their happiness and support for Clare as well with heart emojis and one user even stated, “Yeah! A real man.”

While things didn’t work out for Clare on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, or her own season of The Bachelorette when she left early with Dale Moss only to break up shortly after, they are definitely looking up for her these days.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.