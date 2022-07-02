Former American Idol finalist joins TV show What We Do In The Shadows

Anoop Desai from American Idol. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Ameican Idol has led to several big gigs for past contestants.

Outside of the big music success stories of singers like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Daughtry, there have been other opportunities.

Jennifer Hudson won an Oscar after appearing in the movie Dreamgirls and Kellie Pickler got her own syndicated talk show.

Now, fans can add Anoop Desai to the list.

American Idol finalist joins cast if What We Do In The Shadows

Deadline reports that Anoop Desai, who was a finalist on American Idol Season 8, has signed on to appear in six episodes of the upcoming season of What We Do in the Shadows.

What We Do in the Shadows is a vampire comedy television show based on a movie by Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, and Jemaine Clement.

The TV show is set up in a similar format as Modern Family, where the vampire roommates navigate their lives in the modern world, with snippets of interviews they do with a film crew spread throughout the episodes.

The characters include vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), the least of which is a vampire who sucks the life out of a person by the sheer boredom of his presence.

Last season ended with Colin dead, but a baby Colin clawed its way out of him, all while Nandor, Nadja, and their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) were gone. When they returned the entire mansion was on verge of collapse.

This leads each of the vampires to seek out and attempt to achieve their dreams.

Season 4 will see Desai debut as an acquaintance of Nandor’s, from his homeland.

Who is Anoop Desai on American Idol?

For those who don’t remember, Anoop Desai appeared in Season 8 of American Idol.

Competing in memory of a friend who had died, he made it all the way to the semifinals. He didn’t have voters move him into the finals, but he returned as a wildcard.

He ended up moving to the finals in the first season there were ever 13 finalists. He ended up in the top 7 before he was voted off the show.

Anoop only released two albums, All is Fair in 2010 and 3 Cheers in 2012.

However, he moved into acting in 2020. He appeared in one episode of Billions (I The Nordic Model), Little Voice (I Don’t Know), and two episodes of Russian Doll (Schrödinger’s Ruth, Brain Drain).

What We Do in the Shadows will give him his biggest role yet.

American Idol is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to ABC in 2023.