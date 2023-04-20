Footage shows destruction inside Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards’ home after he allegedly trashed it

Former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards allegedly inflicted massive damage on the home he shared with his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards — with new footage showing the extent of the destruction inside the property.

Following his recent trouble with the law, photos and police bodycam footage have surfaced showing the interior of the home after it was trashed.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ryan was arrested three times in the past three months — once for harassment and drug possession in February 2023, again for “Stalking and Violation of an Order of Protection” in March 2023, and then again in April 2023 for DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

In addition to being arrested, Ryan went on a seething Instagram tirade, accusing Mackenzie of cheating on him, sharing a vulnerable photo of her half-dressed, and calling her a slew of vulgar names.

Now, it’s come to light that amid all the chaos, Ryan and Mackenzie’s home was destroyed in February.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Sun obtained photos and video of the destruction provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos and video leaked of Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards’ Tennessee home following massive destruction

In the images — which you can view here — graffiti was spray-painted all over the walls inside the Tennessee home where Ryan, Mackenzie, and their two young children, Stella and Jagger, once resided.

The home was in shambles, with broken windows, the floors covered in glass, trash, and destroyed furniture, paint covering the walls and floors, and slurs said to be aimed at Mackenzie written in spray paint on the walls.

Mackenzie reportedly joined officers as they entered the home to view the destruction.

A flipped-over couch blocked the door, so she and the officers had to enter through the back of the home. The refrigerator was tipped over, and its contents spilled onto the floor.

A rifle sat on the countertop, which police reportedly asked Mackenzie to secure during their walk-through. The walls had holes in them, and there was reportedly feces on the floor.

Even the children’s rooms were damaged, which, according to the report, brought Mackenzie to tears when she saw the debris.

The destruction reportedly left nothing salvageable except for Ryan’s belongings, which were said to have been untouched. In the video footage obtained by The Sun, one officer called the wreckage “nasty,” adding, “It’s bad. It’s horrendous.”

Teen Mom alum Ryan denies destroying his and Mackenzie’s home

Ryan’s arrest occurred later, on the same day as the walk-through. In another report obtained by The Sun, Ryan allegedly denied being responsible for the damage done to his and Mackenzie’s home, blaming it on “the person that was with [Mackenzie].”

Ryan claimed that he was with his parents when the incident occurred. However, officers claimed that they discovered paint on Ryan’s shoes that matched the paint splattered throughout the house.

“Upon searching Mr. Edwards, I observed white paint on the tops and sides of his boots, which appeared to match what I observed on the floor of the Edwards residence,” read the report.

Ryan was supposed to attend a court-ordered rehab facility as part of his plea deal but reportedly left on his own accord. Per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Ryan is currently behind bars and is due in court this week to face his latest charges and the consequences of leaving rehab and his other probation requirements.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.