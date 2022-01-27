Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl reveals what he would change about American Idol

Dave Grohl expresses his dislike of American Idol. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency/ABC

American Idol is an opportunity for young singers eager to be discovered to find their way into a record deal.

However, while there have been some major success stories, with Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson being great examples, there are also sad stories of people giving up on their dreams.

That is one thing that made Foo Fighters’ lead singer Dave Grohl disenchanted with the series.

Dave Grohl bashes American Idol

Dave Grohl found his initial success when his original band, Nirvana, hit it big in the early 90s and changed the entire music industry.

After lead singer Kurt Cobain died, Grohl moved on to start his own band in the Foo Fighters and has remained a very successful musician.

He has also worked hard to help others who are breaking into the business get their name out there.

However, he hates the way that American Idol is set up.

The rock site Loudwire put together a montage of interview clips from various musicians over the years who hate the format of American Idol.

These included Dave Grohl, Rage Against the Machine, Morrisey, and Corey Taylor of Slipknot.

While they all had good reasons why they hated the show, Dave Grohl put it the best.

He hates the idea that a panel of judges should have the right to tell someone they should give up on their dreams because they would never make it in the business.

“Don’t let someone say, ‘Sorry, you didn’t win the song contest. Go home,’” Dave Grohl told Anderson Cooper in an interview. “Who’s to say who’s good or not?”

“Imagine Bob Dylan standing there and singing ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ in front of those judges. ‘Sorry, it’s a little nasally and a little flat. Next.’”

He was then asked what he would do to change it if he made a show like American Idol. His answer was simple.

“I would never make it,” Grohl said. “Never in a heartbeat.”

American Idol returning for Season 20

American Idol has changed a lot since it started, and it has changed since Dave Grohl gave this interview.

Gone is Simon Cowell, who was brutally honest when talking to singers, and often drove many of them out of the auditions in tears.

The new judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryan, are all much more considerate of people’s feelings and offer a lot more encouragement than past judges.

Now, singers can reach the big time faster than ever.

“When you have an exceptional artist with great songs, that can equal superstardom. It’s got to be the right time as well,” Ryan Seacrest said.

American Idol Season 20 premieres on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC.