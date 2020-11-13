Foam Party Hats on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes these colorful hats special and where to buy one

It’s going to be an exciting moment for Foam Party Hats when they make their pitch on tonight’s episode of Shark Tank.

Grace and Manuel Rojas will have to put on their thinking hats on, and find a way to convince the sharks to invest in their business.

The mother/son duo creates and sells festive party hats for every occasion and they have over 10 years of experience in the business.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Where it all started

The business started years ago in their home country of Venezuela, when Grace created a hat for her daughter’s Hora Loca, which means “crazy hour.”

It is a Latin-American wedding tradition in which a siren goes off during the wedding reception, signaling the start of the crazy hour.

Guests then take to the dance floor boastings quirky items such as feather boas, glue sticks, pool noodles, masquerade ball masks, and crazy hats.

It was during her daughter’s Hora Loca where Grace created a variety of interesting hats and by the end of the event, she was taking orders for more.

Foam Party Hats LLC

In 2010, Grace and her son Manuel left Venezuela and settled in Houston, Texas.

Manuel started college and Grace continued to create unique hats.

Her business grew through word-of-mouth and soon the items became known locally and internationally.

When Manuel graduated college, he joined his mother in the business and Foam Party Hats LLC was founded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foam Party Hats (@foampartyhats)

Where to buy Foam Party Hats?

You can get your very own foam hats, which are available for purchase on the Foam Party Hats company website.

The company creates a wide range of foam items to include birthday hats, holiday hats, headbands, wedding hats, foam wigs, drink and food hats as well as sports hats.

Foam Party Hats also makes cute creations for the pet lovers out there with a variety of animal hats to choose from.

And you can also buy the Carmen Miranda Hat, which will be featured on tonight’s episode of Shark Tank.

The products are reasonably priced with some options starting at $11.99 and more ornate hats selling for $59.99.

And if there’s nothing on the website that suits your fancy, there is also option for custom creations. The company’s creative team will work with you to conceptualize and bring your idea to life.

Do you think Grace and Manuel will be able to convince the Sharks to make an investment in their business? Find out tonight!

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.