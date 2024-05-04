Florian Sukaj’s fans warn Stacey Silva to ‘watch out’ as 90 Day Fiance star debuts new look: ‘Looking fine!’

It’s amazing what a little appearance-tweaking can do — just ask Florian Sukaj’s fans.

The Darcey & Stacey star is sporting a new look, and his admirers think his wife, Stacey Silva, better keep a watchful eye on her man.

Florian, 33, posted a selfie on Instagram to kick off the weekend, and it certainly got tongues wagging.

In the shot, Florian posed in front of the water in Miami Beach, Florida, with a serious expression on his face.

The Albanian model‘s hair was perfectly coiffed into a slicked-back hairdo, and his goatee was freshly trimmed.

Florian added a pair of glasses to elevate his look and wore a cross necklace that was accentuated by his shirt, which he unbuttoned halfway down his chest.

For his accompanying caption, Florian opted for a simple smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

Fans gush over Florian Sukaj’s latest selfie and issue a warning to his wife, Stacey Silva

The TLC star received thousands of likes for his modelesque selfie, and in the comments section, his fans swooned over his dapper appearance.

One of Florian’s Instagram followers called his photo “Awesome,” letting him know he is looking “fine, fine, fine” these days.

“Florian can you seriously get any cuter?!” asked @rnprn55, who warned, “Stacey better watch out and treat you right js.”

Florian’s fans hinted that other women might swoop in and snatch him up if Stacey isn’t careful. Pic credit: @floriansukaj/Instagram

Others expressed how much they loved his “fire” look, especially his glasses, which they felt made him look “sexy.”

“[Stacey] watch out he is looking 🔥,” advised another one of his followers.

Florian pursued a modeling career on Darcey & Stacey

Florian knows a thing or two about posing in front of the camera. He has experience as a model in his native Albania and gave it a shot here in America.

Unfortunately, Florian was rejected by a modeling agency on his first try, as we watched during an episode of Darcey & Stacey.

Agents felt that Florian was unprepared for the photoshoot and lacked the pizzazz required by their agency.

But Florian found plenty of support from his wife, Stacey, and her twin sister, Darcey Silva, despite being turned down.

The ladies took to their respective Instagram Stories to share some of Florian’s professional modeling shots, deeming him a “top model” in their eyes, and they have continued to support him every step of the way.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.