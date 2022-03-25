First filming photo of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey is released

A first look at Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia filming has been released. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation fans got their first behind-the-scenes look at Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season, and the dual Bachelorettes are thriving.

Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss shared a look at the first days of filming for the upcoming Bachelorette Season, and it has everyone talking.

The photo left fans gushing over the fan-favorite leads, poking fun at the eye-catching caption, and scrutinizing whether one of the women made a major change to her signature look.

First behind-the-scenes photo of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s Season

Rachel and Gabby appear to be having the time of their lives in the first shot of their joint season. The two women are pictured sitting in a car together while grinning from ear to ear. They also have the top down and are waving their hands out of the roof.

Both Gabby and Rachel looked ready for their close-up as they showed off their best fashion looks, styled hair, and fresh-faced makeup styles.

Mike couldn’t help but joke about the chaotic end to their time with Clayton Echard, captioning the shot, “Looks like they’re still not over Clayton…”

Fans of the leads, who largely slammed Clayton for how he treated his final three women, were not onboard with the caption.

“Almost everyone was over Clayton months ago…” one fan wrote in a widely liked response.

“this caption isn’t giving what you think it’s giving … nothing worse than cringe sarcasm,” wrote another viewer.

But former contestant Kira Mengistu, who previously stated she’d be willing to get back together with Clayton, agreed with the sentiment.

“Well that makes three of us then,” Kira joked.

Did Gabby Windey go blonde for The Bachelorette?

However, other Bachelor fans were more focused on Gabby’s hair, which appeared to have a lighter tint than in her time on The Bachelor.

Several viewers took to the comment section to give their thoughts on a potential hair makeover from the brunette. One commenter even claimed they barely recognized Gabby.

Others were certain that the effect was simply the sun shining through the photo.

Fans will have to wait and see whether The Bachelorette really did make a change when more photos and videos are released from filming.

Reality Steve revealed that filming at the mansion begins this Saturday, so Bachelorette viewers can hopefully look forward to more content coming soon.

In the meantime, viewers can also get a look at the 35 potential Bachelorette contestants.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.