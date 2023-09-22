Fired Below Deck Down Under alum Adam opens up about stint on show: ‘the most incredible experiences’

Below Deck Down Under alum Adam Kodra has opened up about his stint on the show after the Season 2 finale.

Adam endured a lot during his time on the show, including unwanted advances from stew Laura Bileskalne.

Once Laura was gone, it seemed Adam could really enjoy his journey on the Northern Sun.

However, a major mistake in anchoring cost Adam his job after Captain Jason Chambers deemed him a safety concern.

Below Deck Down Under fans were not happy with Captain Jason’s decision either.

Now, as the season comes to a close, Adam’s sharing what the experience meant to him.

Adam Kodra opens up about Below Deck Down Under stint

Following the finale, Adam used Instagram to get real about his time on the show, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos.

“I still can’t believe this all happened. Got an opportunity to work with some of the best people in the world. Everyone was so nice from the start, my Brooklyn mentality thought I was being set up. It turned out to be one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” Adam began his lengthy caption.

Adam went on to explain that working on Northern Sun was a whole new part of yachting for him. It was a big shock for Adam, but lucky for him, he got to work with the best crew.

The deckhand expressed all of that at the end of his message, reflecting back on his Below Deck Down Under stint.

“I know I wasn’t the easiest to work with at times. I was constantly being humbled and getting my ego checked, but I’ve learned that’s what keeps me growing as an individual. From the producers, captain, crew, everyone that put life into the show behind the scenes, I hope you know how much I, and everyone else appreciates you. This is an experience that I will never forget,” he wrote.

Adam’s post was filled with his costars and Below Deck Down Under fans reacting to his sweet words.

Below Deck Down Under stars and fans react to Adam Kodra’s post

Harry van Vliet and Culver Bradbury popped up in the comments section to reply to Adam’s message.

Culver made a joke about Adam’s go-to sandwich order, while Harry revealed he would be seeing Adam very soon.

Pic credit: @adamvk__/Instagram

One fan hopes to see Adam on another Below Deck show, and we couldn’t agree more. Another admitted to crying when Adam was fired from the show.

There was a different fan who gushed over his words, sharing his message was why Adam would be a success.

Pic credit: @adamvk__/instagram

Adam Kodra didn’t last all season on Below Deck Down Under. However, his time on the show made a huge impact on Adam’s life.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, other Below Deck Down Under stars have been looking back on the very enjoyable and also traumatic season.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.