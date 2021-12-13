Find out more about new 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Gino Palazzolo

An introduction to Gino’s life was given on the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiered by introducing four out of the seven Americans who are involved in international romances. One of those Americans was cast member Gino Palazzolo, the 51-year old auto engineer from Michigan.

Gino fell in love with 34-year-old Panamanian beauty Jasmine after they met on an international dating site.

Gino’s relationship with Jasmine, background about himself, and hopes for the future were all detailed in the debut episode.

Gino Palazzolo explained what his life has been like with Jasmine Pineda

Gino has been laid off for seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic and he has been relying on his savings to support himself. He has lived the bachelor lifestyle with no children and with his brother and uncle being the closest people to him.

It was also revealed that he had not had sex in a few years but purchased little blue pills online to enhance his performance for Jasmine. Gino also divulged that he has been sending Jasmine money for cosmetic procedures.

Gino explained that he had been married before to a Brazilian woman whom he brought over on the K-1 visa but their marriage ended after seven years through a mutual divorce.

Jasmine has a jealous and possessive side according to Gino, and he explained that he needs to let her know where he is at all times or else she gets mad. Jasmine is also an adamant vegetarian while Gino will eat anything and loves TV meals.

Jasmine’s rage was evidenced in the first episode when she insisted on being on a video call while Gino picked up food. She demanded to speak to the girl giving him his food and then threw a fit when she thought Gino was being too friendly with the girl.

Jasmine wants children and Gino wants to give them to her as soon as by the end of his trip to Panama.

Gino Palazzolo is active on social media

Gino has an Instagram and can be found at @gpalazz2 where his photos go back as far as March of 2020.

Several throwback photos of Gino can also be found along with posts promoting his appearance on Before the 90 Days.

Gino’s love of travel is apparent in his bio description as well as with the photos he’s posted in exotic locales.

Gino has been more active on Instagram, where he has almost 400 followers, while the show was gearing up to the premiere and he has continued to post and share things since.

The real details about his major fight with Jasmine over naked pictures of her he sent to his ex were accidentally revealed through a comment he left on a fan page’s post about him.

