Fernanda Flores shows off toned abs and workout motivation for Miami boat day

90 Day Fiance alum Fernanda Flores was the epitome of fitness goals as she basked in the sun during a recent day on the water.

Fernanda is a professional model, so it’s nearly impossible for the brunette beauty to snap a bad photo.

In a recent Instagram post, Fernanda showed off the results of putting in hard work at the gym and maintaining a healthy diet as she posed in a lavender bikini aboard a boat.

Fernanda looked stunning as she slightly arched her back while seated on the edge of a yacht, placing one hand on the boat as she gazed into the distance.

The 25-year-old Mexican native’s curves stole the show, as her bikini top accentuated her feminine curves and her bottoms showcased her taut midsection.

Fernanda’s bikini consists of the Kameron top and the Jesse bottom, both in the color mauve from One One Swim. The suit features textured fabric with triangular cuts on the top and bottoms and is made of a combination of nylon and elastane for added comfort.

Fernanda Flores is motivating her fans with her killer physique

The bikini top retails for $75, while the bottoms are $70. Both can be purchased at OneOneSwimwear.com, with limited quantities remaining.

Fernanda shared more photos and video clips from her day in Miami in the post, including views of the skyline from the water. Fernanda was also joined by some fellow model friends and her boyfriend, Noel Mikaelian, as they sipped champagne on the bow, clad in matching burgundy tops.

Fernanda captioned her post, “Monday motivation to keep working out, abs starting to show 🆙💜👙loving my new bikini from @oneoneswim 🛥️ @bluewaveyachts #miamilifestyle #bikini #boatday.”

90 Day Fiance alum Fernanda is a model and businesswoman

In addition to her work as a model with the Select Model agency, Fernanda recently tapped into her heritage and launched her brand, Tita Mexico.

The brand is dedicated to her late grandmother, whom she affectionately called “Tita.”

“The most beautiful memories of my childhood were at Tita’s house, and my favorite place was her kitchen,” Fernanda says of her company on its website.

Currently, Tita Mexico offers linen aprons, all of which are made in Fernanda’s home country, Mexico. The pieces are handmade and come in five colors: Negro, Mazapan, Tomate, Olivo, and Zapote. Fernanda plans to add her Tita’s recipes to the site as well.

The aprons are all priced at $89 and are “designed for those women who want to look elegant, beautiful and feminine while cooking and hosting a family weathering.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.