90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores looked confident as she strutted her stuff in a business suit, ready to tackle her day.

Since her time on reality TV, Fernanda has shifted her focus back to her modeling career.

For her latest Instagram share, Fernanda showed off her modeling skills, beauty, and confidence.

Fernanda’s Instagram Reel, set to an upbeat dance tune and shot by photographer Jonathan J. Castellon, featured the stunning brunette first striking a pose in front of a large window overlooking a cityscape.

Fernanda wore a cropped black blazer, dark plum-colored crop top, and curve-hugging black pants with a wide leg.

To add some pizzazz to her look, Fernanda added a gold broach to her blazer and sported some strappy black heels to keep her ensemble elegant and classic.

Fernanda Flores shows off her beauty and modeling skills to promote MOTF

The reality TV alum walked towards a bathroom mirror as she recorded herself with her phone in the next part of the video, looking fierce and fabulous.

She styled her hair in a side part and wore it down and straight. Her makeup complemented her flawless bone structure and dewy complexion, with hints of browns and pinks.

To end the video, Fernanda struck a few more poses from the high-rise condo, showcasing a full-length look at her outfit and the gorgeous skyline behind her.

“A “go getter” they call me. 🖤,” she wrote in the caption, adding details about her outfit and photographer.

Fernanda’s caption continued, “Outfit from @motf_official #MyMOTF #MOTFpartner use code ’15ferfloresoficial’ to get 15% OFF extra of any purchase. shopmotf.com (JUST FOR US) & SHEIN.COM (FOR GLOBAL) Products ID: PANTS- 12804993 BLAZER- 12915579 📸 @jon_cast2.”

Fernanda’s outfit from MOTF included the Viscose-blend glitter blazer with brooch. The blazer is available in sizes S through L, is machine washable, and retails for $44.99

Fernanda’s pants from MOTF were the Flared Viscose-blend pants, featuring a high-waisted zipper fly, split hem at the ankles, and polyester lining. The pants are also available in sizes S through L and are priced at $34.99. Both pieces can be purchased at ShopMOTF.com or SHEIN.com.

Fernanda is a model, social media influencer, and business owner

In addition to her modeling career, Fernanda has also tapped into a side hustle as a social media influencer with her large following on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Fernanda has also represented the clothing brand Fani Hdz. Their boutique features feminine pieces styled in bright colors and is headquartered in Fernanda’s native country, Mexico.

Fernanda modeled a “Magic Set” from the brand in a February 2023 post, seen below, looking gorgeous in a lime green top and pants from the brand.

Fernanda has also tried her hand at running her own business, recently announcing the upcoming launch of her brand Tita Mexico. Fernanda founded the company with her grandmother in mind, who was an important figure in her early years.

Tita Mexico will drop later this week and features linen aprons in black, beige, red, olive, and apricot.

Interested customers can sign up for an email notification when Tita Mexico launches by visiting them online at TitaMexico.com.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.