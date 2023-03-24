Former 90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores showed off her athleticism and sensational physique for a volleyball tournament.

Fernanda brought her modelesque figure and volleyball skills to Carroll Model Volleyball, presented by Celsius in Miami Beach, Florida.

Fernanda was among other elite models from Miami’s top modeling agencies for the two-day co-ed event.

The tournament benefited The Angel Watching Over Me Foundation, which provides support groups for those who have lost a loved one.

Represented by her modeling agency, Select Model Management, Fernanda rocked a green, one-shoulder bikini for her day of sun, sand, and competition.

Select Model’s Miami shared a photo of Fernanda to their Instagram Story this week, showing off Fernanda’s stunning beachwear look.

Fernanda was a bronzed beauty in her emerald green two-piece, emblazoned with the event’s name on the top. The cut of the swimsuit accentuated Fernanda’s incredible bikini body.

Fernanda wore her thick hair down, and her beach-day makeup was flawless, with rosy cheeks and lips. The Mexican-born beauty wore a delicate gold chain and a nude color on her nails, holding a pair of sunglasses in her hand as she struck a pose on the sand.

Fernanda rocked a one-shoulder bikini for a day of volleyball. Pic credit: @selectmodelmiami/Instagram

Fernanda shared her own footage from the event in a Reel on her Instagram. Fernanda filmed herself and her boyfriend, Noel Mikaelian, as they drove around Florida and she captured some video of her fellow models warming up on the sand.

The former TLC star and her posse cooled off in the ocean and snapped some pics in the photo booth. Fernanda, of course, enjoyed a drink from the event’s sponsor, Celsius.

As it turns out, Fernanda’s team went undefeated in the tournament, coming away with the trophy.

“We didn’t realize we were making memories, we were just having fun. 🏐 🏆,” read Fernanda’s caption for the post.

Fernanda announces the launch of Tita Mexico

Since Fernanda has been absent from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, she’s been working on her professional endeavors. In addition to her modeling career, Fernanda recently announced that she founded her brand, Tita Mexico, named as a tribute to her grandmother.

“The most beautiful memories of my childhood were at Tita’s house and my favorite place was her kitchen, the kitchen that with so much effort and love my grandfather and her built to her liking,” Fernanda wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post.

Fernanda’s brand will launch its first product, linen aprons, next month in black, red, and white.

Fernanda added the inspiration behind her brand in honor of her grandmother: “I decided to launch this project as a commemoration and celebration of [her] life.”

