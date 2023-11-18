FBoy Island star alleges he hooked up with two RHOBH stars

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tea is hot!

FBoy Island star Garrett Morosky revealed that he had an exceptionally good time with two The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — but he didn’t name names.

He joined the Smoochie Town podcast and told the story about how he got involved with the RHOBH women, what went down, and more.

Remember that since he didn’t name names, we aren’t going to speculate who the women are, but based on the clues, it seems there is a very narrow pool to pick them out of.

There was also the small fact that Garrett neglected to reveal which season the women appeared in and when the alleged encounter occurred.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what Garrett had to say on Smoochie Town about his RHOBH experience.

Garrett Morosky alleges hookup with two RHOBH stars

While on Smoochie Town, FBoy Island star Garrett Morosky revealed he had a romp with two The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars.

No names were mentioned, but key details were given when he told the story. As he talked about what happened, he explained that he was partying with the women when they “hooked up.”

Garrett said, “In her husband’s bed. Yeah, we got blacked out, bro, drinking this Casamigos, and she called over, and we were just getting f***ed up, and we were just, like, all making out, like, all throughout the house.”

He went on to say her husband got home, and he pretended to be a real estate agent while shaking his hand after he just slept with his wife.

The husband then texted him to meet and talk business, but it was a meetup to ensure Garrett didn’t come around his wife and kids again.

Now, the tea he spilled about the details leaves much to be desired. Garrett revealed his RHOBH friend had a child home with her and a trampoline in the yard. There was also the mention of “kids” from the husband, which means it wasn’t only one child. They allegedly drank tequila while hooking up midday.

The lack of details leaves little room to know which RHOBH stars Garrett Morosky hooked up with

We aren’t going to speculate on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars that Garrett Morosky may have hooked up with.

There are currently 12 seasons that have aired, with the 13th airing right now.

The women have been switched out often, with only Kyle Richards being the OG of RHOBH.

Since we aren’t trying to play “Guess Who,” the listeners have decided to voice their opinions about who Garrett may have been discussing in the comment section.

Someone commented they believed it was Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards, while another suggested it could be Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards.

Fans make some guesses. Pic credit: @garrett_morosky/Instagram

Likely, we’ll never know, especially if the husband gets wind of Garrett spilling the tea and could possibly expose more.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.