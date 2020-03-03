Fast N’ Loud back for new season: Preview the Gas Monkey crew’s custom for Gary Sinise Foundation

Richard Rawlings and the Gas Monkey crew are turning up the torque on Motor Mondays, as a brand-new season of Fast N’ Loud returns.

Monsters & Critics’ exclusive clip shows the team prepping a special collectible Jeep for a fundraiser to help the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The hit show is returning on March 30, and the stakes, the builds and the backstories are bigger and better than ever, and we have a preview ahead of the pack!

Watch as the team works on the iconic Jeep CJ-5 build that will be used to raise money for veterans.

Rawlings and his crew set out to give these two Jeeps a Gas Monkey makeover, kicking off the build with a rusty ’81 CJ-7 and their sights are set on turning it into a rare Super Jeep from the 1970s to be sold at auction to raise money for the Gary Sinise Foundation.

What could be against them but time, a bit of money and the desire to get it done right and before the deadline. But it’s a race against the clock as the Monkeys face roadblocks that threaten to upend the Gas Monkey Garage’s most charitable challenge to date.

Rawlings’ team wrestles with intricate projects, impossible deadlines and demanding standards while Gas Monkey Garage solidifies its elite status in the hotrod world.

What is Fast N’ Loud about this season?

Throughout the season, Richard, Russell J. Holmes and the crew push the limits on some of the most insane builds the garage has ever taken on.

Their work is where art meets commerce, with designer flourish and thinking paired with engineers’ heads and artists’ hearts to make The Gas Monkeys’ final product.

With a reputation as one of the best hotrod hunters in the world, Richard and his crack team can take on any level of custom build that comes their way.

In the series premiere, Richard teams up with legendary actor Gary Sinise, a renown philanthropist and humanist who is especially keen on helping those who served their country. Together they transform two Jeeps for his Gary Sinise Foundation into a “star”-studded salute.

Also this season, Richard is pushing the garage to new heights of success with complicated builds and even more high level celebrity clientele, but will a relentless schedule and complex designs prove to be too much for the Monkeys to handle?

Exclusive preview of Fast N’ Loud

Watch below as the guys are tipped on the build — and the incredible work behind the charity that it is for:

Fast N’ Loud airs on Mondays, beginning March 30 at 10/9c on Discovery. In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week by downloading the Discovery GO app and can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #FastNLoud and follow Discovery Motor on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.