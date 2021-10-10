Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra wants to host a Teen Mom spinoff aftershow in place of reunions with Dr. Drew

Will Farrah’s mom Debra replace Dr. Drew’s Teen Mom reunion specials? If she gets her way, she will. Pic credit: MTV

Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen is ready to make her grand re-entrance into reality TV with a Teen Mom spinoff aftershow.

Deb, who goes by her professional rap stage name Debz OG, is planning to pitch an aftershow for the Teen Mom spinoff special which recently wrapped filming.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, a Teen Mom spinoff — including current and former cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant — was filmed in San Diego County where the chosen moms stayed together in a retreat-style house.

Farrah was one of the moms asked to join the cast of the spinoff, despite not appearing on Teen Mom OG since 2018 to instead pursue her career in the adult film industry. Debra claimed that Farrah was only hired for the Teen Mom spinoff to “bring the drama,” which Farrah certainly did.

Unsurprisingly, Farrah’s arrival on the set didn’t sit well with the rest of the cast and a physical altercation broke out.

Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen pitches Teen Mom spinoff aftershow

Now, Farrah’s mom has proposed an aftershow which she thinks would boost viewership for Teen Mom OG, which has seen its lowest ratings ever this season.

Debra spoke with The Sun and shared that she’s been devising the aftershow idea after talking with some of her friends.

“I’m like any other mom in the United States. That’s why so many mothers relate to me,” Debra told the outlet.

“I was talking to some friends of mine and we recently talked about doing an aftershow on the Teen Mom spinoff.”

The 63-year-old rapper continued, “We thought it would be cool to get the Hollywood moms and have them comment on the play-by-play of the spinoff episodes. They can give you the good, bad, and ugly based on what they’ve been through. It would be good for not only the spinoff but the regular Teen Mom seasons.”

Debra says Teen Mom OG is losing viewership because of Dr. Drew’s reunions

When it comes to the current way things are organized on Teen Mom OG, with reunion specials airing within a few months after each season ends, Debra thinks her idea would be an improvement. And she didn’t hold back when she told The Sun how she feels about Dr. Drew hosting the reunions each season.

“It would be better than these bulls**t reunions with Dr. Drew [Pinsky]. They are losing viewership because other shows are more open and honest,” Debra revealed.

Debra must have really thought her idea through because she has a specific vision for her aftershow and even compared herself to Bravo TV host, Andy Cohen.

“I would be like Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. Fans would love to call in and talk. I have die-hard fans that would be fabulous on speed dial. They have followed the show, know it and react in real time. I think it would be brilliant,” Debra added.

Debra already has her cast lined up, which would include former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson’s mom, Patti, and Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino’s mother, Linda.

“They’re down-to-earth, practical women who love their families and children. These are seasoned women who can call things out,” Debra said of her prospective co-hosts.

Currently, Debra isn’t speaking to her daughter, Farrah, amid a months-long feud that Debra blames on Teen Mom OG for changing Farrah’s character.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available about the Teen Mom spinoff’s air date and whether Debra will get the chance to make her vision a reality.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.