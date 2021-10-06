Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen says they aren’t speaking, blames Teen Mom OG

Farrah Abraham’s mother Debra Danielsen claims they aren’t speaking and blamed Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Farrah Abraham’s mother Debra Danielsen is blaming Teen Mom OG for the reason she and her daughter are no longer speaking.

Debra sat down for the latest episode of Have a Seat with Chris Hansen to talk about how appearing on Teen Mom OG affected her daughter, Farrah.

Chris Hansen is most well-known as the host of To Catch a Predator on Dateline.

Debra opened up about how she feels Teen Mom OG played a role in creating a “monster situation.”

Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen disses Teen Mom OG

“I would say the show created an atmosphere of entitlement, that a person could do anything they wanted to do without regard or respect for their family or their parent, and so it created almost a monster situation,” Debra explained.

Although Debra isn’t completely satisfied with the outcome of Farrah starring on Teen Mom OG, she doesn’t regret the experience.

However, Debra admitted that she and Farrah aren’t speaking which means she isn’t seeing her granddaughter, Sophia, either.

“There are long-term, everlasting consequences and we’re not speaking today, so that’s very sad and I miss my granddaughter,” Debra said of her current relationship status with Farrah and Sophia.

Debra opened up about how she feels starring on MTV altered Farrah and separated her from her family.

Debra blames Teen Mom OG for her and Farrah’s broken relationship

Debra, who singled out Kail Lowry over the coronavirus pandemic, told Chris, “I think it really made her suspicious of other people, it hurt her, it damaged her self-image, and it put a fence between her and her family.”

The 63-year-old rapper is hoping that she and Farrah can eventually mend their relationship, adding, “I pray to God that my daughter is happy and healthy, and I do want that relationship to be happy and healthy.”

Debra, whose mother Carmella recently filed a restraining order against her, was also hopeful that she’ll have physical contact with her daughter and granddaughter again.

“I want to be able to hug her and hold her and tell her I love her, that’s very important to me. I want my Sophia to know that she is still the sparkle in my eye and I will always love her and I miss her,” Debra added.

Farrah was a cast member on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 before graduating to Teen Mom OG where she filmed until 2017. When MTV discovered that Farrah was working in the adult film industry, they cut ties with her after giving her a choice to stop filming porn or stay on Teen Mom OG.

Debra wanted listeners to know that she only had Farrah’s best interests in mind by allowing her to join the cast of Teen Mom OG.

“Nope, nope … I never exploited my daughter … I tried to help my daughter. I threw myself in front of the bus I don’t even know how many times, and I never took anything, not one dime ever, and I had to pay for things in the background and I financed everything,” Debra told the podcast listeners.

