Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen launching podcast featuring Teen Mom stars, crew members as guests

Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen is adding podcaster to her resume. Pic credit: MTV

Debra Danielsen, Teen Mom OG alum and mother of Farrah Abraham, announced she is launching a podcast.

Debra, who goes by her stage name Debz OG, plans to host some of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise as her guests, as well as some behind-the-scenes crew members.

The 64-year-old self-proclaimed rapper spoke about her upcoming endeavor, which is slated to feature celebrity interviews, “uplifting” stories, and possibly even some rapping by Debz OG herself.

Speaking with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Debra said, “I’m excited that some of those guys will be on it.” Debra specifically mentioned Teen Mom OG and Family Reunion star Maci Bookout as someone she’d like to host as one of her guests.

“Maci was talking about that the other day on [Teen Mom Family Reunion]. She didn’t feel like she’s enough, but what person hasn’t felt that?” Debra said, referencing Maci’s scream therapy scene on TMFR.

Another mom from the Teen Mom franchise, Kiaya Elliott, from Young & Pregnant, has said she’s interested in appearing on Deb’s podcast. Deb loves that idea and hopes that Kiaya can be her first guest.

Deb told The Ashley of Kiaya, “I wanted her to be the first one. She’s gorgeous and has a line of cosmetics coming out. She exemplifies all that self-love and empowerment.”

February 9, 2022

Debra hopes to shine some light on positive stories within the Teen Mom franchise, which she feels MTV doesn’t do with the mom’s storylines.

“It’s kind of about empowerment and positive, uplifting stories that people share about their lives,” Debra said. “On MTV, you don’t always get to share positivity. It’s usually showing you what all can go bad in life.”

She added, “This will be uplifting. If anyone is working on something, they’re going to be able to talk about that.”

Debra wants Teen Mom cast, crew members to share their stories

Debra would also like to give a voice to the Teen Mom crew members who work tirelessly behind the scenes. “They’ve never really gotten to share their stories in a positive way,” she voiced.

According to Deb, there’s plenty of drama and content in the Teen Mom crew members’ lives that wouldn’t ordinarily be known in the public eye, and she hopes to shine a light on their stories.

“There’s a lot of very interesting stories behind the scenes,” Debra continued. “A lot of people got married, pregnant, and no one really talked too much about that.”

Learning Self Love heals a broken heart https://t.co/a9oHYLMnEp Debra Danielsen photo pic.twitter.com/pRbSNgEa9p — Debra Danielsen (@ddanielsen) February 9, 2022

“I think they had to put in some d**n long hours,” Deb added. “It’s their turn to talk about their self-love and how they evolved from the show. How did being on the show affect them?”

Debra made it clear that she intends to bring positivity on her podcast, not degrade anyone.

“We can either focus on tragedy or triumph, so we are focusing on triumphing mental health and well-being and self-love. We’ll focus on that. This is not to bash anyone at all, ever. I want to focus on ‘How can you feel better? How do you know you need a mental health checkup?’ I want to take the stigma out of mental health.”

Debra’s podcast is currently advertised as Debra D Music online. Although she shared that it “has no title yet, we’re just putting that together.”

Deb’s podcast will launch later this month on Anchor, a Spotify company.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.