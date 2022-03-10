Farrah Abraham’s estranged mother Debra says she was ‘horrified’ by her behavior on Teen Mom Family Reunion

Farrah Abraham’s mom speaks on her behavior. Pic credit: MTV

Farrah Abraham’s short stint on Teen Mom Family Reunion was nothing short of controversial and her estranged mother Debra Danielsen was admittedly “horrified” by her behavior.

Farrah didn’t exactly receive a warm welcome with her surprise appearance on the show and viewers weren’t happy when the former Teen Mom OG star made her return.

However, her stint on the spinoff was short-lived.

Farrah has since wiped her hands clean of the franchise and blasted her castmates after she left the show.

Now her mom Debra is speaking out and much like everyone else, she wasn’t impressed with Farrah’s behavior.

Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen was horrified by her behavior

Farrah Abraham has had a rocky relationship with Debra for years but that doesn’t mean she’s not keeping track of the things going on in her daughter’s life.

Debra spoke about Farrah’s appearance on Teen Mom Family Reunion during an exclusive interview with The Ashley‘s Reality Roundup and she wasn’t thrilled by her daughter’s actions.

“When I watched the commercial, I was horrified,” confessed Debra. “And I can’t even watch the full episode.”

Debra also witnessed the moment when Amber Portwood attempted to comfort Farrah after she was confronted by her castmates, and she confessed to being thankful to the OG for her kindness.

“I saw Amber Portwood trying to calm Farrah down. I was proud of Amber. I wanted to reach out and hug Amber and tell her ‘thank you,’” said Debra. “Amber understands that it’s pure hell on the inside when you feel like you don’t have any love or support.”

Debra Danielsen says daughter Farrah Abraham ‘doesn’t have peace’

During her interview, Debra noted that Farrah doesn’t have peace and that has contributed to her behavior.

“There’s no peace in there,” said Debra, who noted that Farrah’s Teen Mom Family Reunion castmates Amber and Maci Bookout understand that.

Debra said that after Farrah’s appearance she sent Maci a text “and apologized” and told her “Farrah is not herself right now.”

“If people can’t love themselves, it’s very scary…” added Debra. “She doesn’t have peace.”

Farrah’s mom said she was proud of the women on the show for “getting this therapist and making progress. I’m proud of those women for working on making themselves better.”

She continued, “But then here comes Farrah into the room, and the whole thing changes.”

Despite being blamed over the years for Farrah’s behavior, Debra is not taking the heat for this one.

“The people who think I’m crazy and I caused all of this, well, I wasn’t there [on Family Reunion]. I wasn’t in the room, otherwise it would have been a whole different outcome,” said Debra.

“Just as she disrupted the whole episode, you can have a family member who walks in and disrupts the whole family. It’s the same thing,” she added.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus on MTV.