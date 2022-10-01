Farrah Abraham’s daughter Sophia has a boyfriend — Here’s what the Teen Mom OG star thinks of him

Farrah dished on her daughter Sophia’s boyfriend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham opened up about the young man who her 13-year-old daughter Sophia Abraham is dating.

Farrah shot to fame in 2009 when, as a pregnant teenager, she joined the cast of 16 and Pregnant before moving to Teen Mom OG.

Farrah and her boyfriend at the time — the late Derek Underwood, who tragically lost his life in a car accident while Farrah was still pregnant — welcomed their daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham.

Teen Mom OG viewers watched Sophia practically grow up before their eyes on the small screen. But now, Sophia is a teenager, and with that comes some new parenting decisions that Farrah has to make.

Farrah recently talked about Sophia’s boyfriend and dished on how she feels about the young man dating her daughter.

“He’s a good boy… or I’ll make him that, either way,” Farrah told In Touch, while Sophia added that there have been a few “ups and downs.”

Farrah elaborated, “I think Sophia might be saying, like, she’s limited with her boyfriend. They got, they got some good music every time they’re together though.”

Sophia and her beau met while attending a “songwriting camp from the Paramount Theater,” and although Farrah is mostly happy about her daughter’s relationship, she said she’s “shocked” that Sophia is dating before she is, a topic she took up with her therapist.

“That’s what I had to talk to my therapist about,” Farrah revealed. “But anyways, I definitely have limits. Um, but I’m happy, I’m happy for Sophia dating [him]. That’s, uh, kosher right now.”

Sophia went public with her boyfriend in a TikTok video she shared in August, which she captioned, “he got me a build a bear plushie ❤️❤️❤️” Although viewers couldn’t get a close-up view of Sophia’s beau, it appeared the two were happy together in the clip.

Farrah’s recent dating life

As far as Farrah’s dating life is concerned, she told comedian Howie Mandel in April 2022 that she hadn’t dated anyone nor had sex in three years.

That changed over the summer when Farrah was spotted canoodling with a mystery man in June. Farrah later revealed his identity as guitarist Mack Lovat, a guitarist for the band Minus Gravity.

However, the coupling was short-lived — just days later, Farrah broke up with Mack, telling her fans that she was “happily single.”

The former reality TV star accused Mack of sending her inappropriate nude photos of himself, which she deemed “abusive behavior.”

Following her fleeting romance, Farrah made a promise that any future potential love interests would be receiving a psychiatric evaluation and a brain scan.

You can watch Farrah and Sophia’s interview with In Touch here.

