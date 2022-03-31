Farrah Abraham undergoes brain scan following in-patient treatment, sparks concern among Teen Mom OG fans

Farrah Abraham underwent a brain scan following her stint at an in-patient mental health facility. Pic credit: Farrah Abraham/YouTube

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham recently underwent a brain scan as part of her mental health journey.

The self-described mental health advocate underwent the scan on the heels of her recent stint in a mental health facility.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Farrah announced on March 1 that she was headed to a trauma treatment center for 28 days, which garnered both support and criticism.

Farrah Abraham undergoes brain scan following treatment center stint

Now, Farrah has shared a photo from her brain scan and TMFR fans are concerned.

Taking to her Instagram Stories in one of her first posts since completing treatment, Farrah shared a snap of Dr. Daniel G. Amen performing a brain scan on her.

“Brain Scan Day” was the caption Farrah added to the pic and she tagged Dr. Amen in the post. In the pic, Farrah lay on a table with a wrap on her head, which was surrounded by machines, as Dr. Amen stood over her with his equipment.

One TMFR shared a screenshot of Farrah’s Instagram Story to Reddit in a post they called, “From Farrah’s IG story. I hope she is truly working to get healthy.”

Other TMFR viewers took to the comments where many of them showed concern for the troubled reality TV star.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers weigh in on Farrah’s brain scan

“I think we should appreciate the baby steps. This girl clearly is unwell & needs help,” wrote one concerned Redditor.

“If she sees 10 quacks and publicizes it before she decides to see a more low key professional & keep her recovery private, well then this is still step 1 for her road to recovery,” they added.

Another penned, “I think Farrah legitimately has some serious mental problems (actually I think most of them do, TBH).”

Pic credit: u/Mamabythelake/Reddit

Another TMFR viewer asked, “Are they checking if she has a brain injury or dementia? Serious question 🥺”

More Redditors commented on Farrah’s decision to undergo a brain scan with another expressing sincere well wishes for the former adult film star.

“Womp Womp. I really would love to see her get real help because I think she’s truly unwell. Sophia needs a healthy mom,” they wrote.

Pic credit: u/Mamabythelake/Reddit

Another Redditor questioned Dr. Amen’s credibility and wrote, “While this guy is a real doctor, he’s definitely a little shady and his methods are controversial. I hope Farrah actually is getting help, but I don’t think she needs someone shilling vitamins and pseudoscience.”

It looks as though despite her reputation over the years, many TMFR fans are genuinely concerned for Farrah when it comes to her mental health.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.