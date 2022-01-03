Farrah Abraham under fire in new video, studying in thong bikini and moon boots while daughter Sophia films

Farrah Abraham’s latest video has her critics blasting her choices once again. Pic credit: WeTV

Teen Mom: Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham has stirred up controversy once again, this time in her latest video while she studied in a bikini and moon boots.

Farrah is no stranger to drama and she brings it with her in just about everything she does these days.

In a recent TikTok video, Farrah garnered attention – and not exactly the good kind – when she sported a thong bikini to study for a law exam.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham studies law in thong bikini, moon boots while daughter Sophia films

In the video, Farrah lounged poolside on a pool chair wearing a black thong bikini and matching moon boots as she claimed to be studying for the bar exam.

Farrah shared her video on Sunday, January 2, captioning it, “NEW YEAR MOOD ! Resilience Goals ! Lawschool in a bikini with Billionaire.” Billionaire is Farrah and Sophia’s family dog.

“It’s a new year!” Farrah said in the video. “It’s 2022 and I’m feeling it. I got my healthy shots, I am studying for my bar exam, we’re at the pool. We’ve got the Hollywood sign in the back. Sun is so shiny and I’m wishing you all a big 2022.”

Farrah continued, “I love that I can focus on my legal stuff and thanks to Sophia recording this, I mean, she’s gonna work on her own mental health as well, so I’m studying and having fun.”

Of course, Farrah’s followers were shocked that she would allow her preteen daughter Sophia to record her in such skimpy clothing while posing provocatively at some points throughout the video.

Farrah’s critics also questioned whether she is even eligible to take the bar exam, given her educational background, and others were shocked that Farrah donned a skimpy bikini in January while sitting outdoors.

Farrah Abraham’s critics mock her video, criticize her for letting Sophia film

Taking to the comments section, Farrah’s critics didn’t hold back.

“Bar exam 😂😂😂,” wrote one of Farrah’s critics who mocked the MTV star. Farrah claims to already have a law degree, however, according to her social media accounts.

Another asked, “Is this satire[?]”

“This is someone who needs attention,” commented another. “Unreal.”

Pic credit: @farrahandsophia/TikTok

In disbelief that Farrah allowed her daughter to film the video, another critic wrote, “Sophia filmed this …”

More comments rolled in and one of Farrah’s critics wrote, “I have so many questions 😂.”

Although it was sunny in Southern California, one of Farrah’s followers reminded her fans that it wasn’t exactly bikini weather.

Their comment read, “It’s sunny but not bikini temps in socal, hun.”

Pic credit: @farrahandsophia/TikTok

When one of Farrah’s followers asked who was filming the video, Farrah wasn’t shy about acknowledging that her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, was behind the camera.

“Who’s filming this…….” read another comment on the thread.

Farrah responded and confirmed it was her daughter, as she revealed towards the end of the video.

“I give a shout out to who is 😅😅😅,” the reality TV star replied.

Farrah is often criticized for her choices regarding Sophia and recently, critics slammed Farrah for allowing Sophia to wear heavy makeup, dye her hair red, and wear “adult” attire in their 2021 virtual Christmas card.

Next up for Farrah is her premiere on Teen Mom: Family Reunion next week, which she promised will bring plenty of the drama that Teen Mom viewers have been missing, so be sure to tune in!

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.