Farrah Abraham under fire for bringing daughter Sophia to Red Light District to ‘pay tribute’ to prostitution

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is catching major heat for bringing her teenage daughter, Sophia, to a prostitution district.

To celebrate her 32nd birthday, Farrah is currently vacationing in the Netherlands with her 14-year-old daughter.

Farrah shared a video on Instagram this week, capturing footage of herself and Sophia walking around the Red Light District in Amsterdam.

Red Light District is infamous for the hundreds of windows where prostitutes perform their duties (as it’s legal in the Netherlands behind closed doors), as well as sex shops, peep shows, and strip clubs.

Farrah posed for a few photos in the video compilation, clad in a sequined minidress, heels, and a shiny jacket. Sophia was by her mom’s side for a couple of pics too.

In the caption of the Instagram Reel, Farrah noted that she was in the area to celebrate prostitution.

Farrah wrote, “32nd Birthday love ❤️ from #redlightdistrict #amsterdam paying tribute to one of the oldest professions /prostitution/ in history on this fun tour, showing history and education of trans streets, black female streets and regular street rules, the night life history & @heineken 🚤💋🎈”

Although the post was intended to celebrate Farrah’s birthday, droves of critics flocked to the comments section to bash her for bringing Sophia along to the Red Light District.

Teen Mom critics take aim at Farrah Abraham for bringing her daughter Sophia to a prostitution district

One of Farrah’s critics sarcastically wrote, “The Red Light District is no place for a child, but it’s perfect for Farrah.”

“Your daughter is with you??? God girl get some friends!!! That isn’t a place for a little girl!!!” penned another.

Farrah’s critics came out in full force on her post. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

One Instagram user questioned Farrah’s choice, asking, “Celebrating prostitution with your daughter?!”

Another one of Farrah’s critics wrote that the Red Light District “isn’t a place to take ur daughter unless you’d like her to follow ur footsteps,” seemingly taking a jab at Farrah’s former career in the adult entertainment industry.

“Go figure she brings her underage daughter to the prostitution district!!!” wrote another Instagram user, who accused Farrah of “grooming” Sophia.

Farrah continues to face backlash for her parenting decisions

This certainly wasn’t the first time Farrah’s detractors have questioned her parenting decisions. As Monsters and Critics reported, Farrah came under fire earlier this year for allowing Sophia to get facial piercings for her 14th birthday.

Farrah later defended her decision, calling out mom-shamers and telling In Touch, “I won’t be shaming my daughter. I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become.”

Farrah has also been chastised for allowing Sophia to wear heavy makeup and pierce her septum at 13 years old.

Amid all of the backlash, Farrah is staying focused on healing amid her mental health journey. The former MTV star shared an Instagram post earlier this week in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Farrah encouraged her followers to seek 12-step treatment and admitted that in her past, she sought peace and success in “unhealthy ways.”

“I am grateful to fully be present, ‘all in’ and recover from personal, public, physical or invisible things I thought I never could or didn’t know how to recover from,” wrote Farrah. “I’m closer than ever with my spirituality, my religion, our world we live in.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.