Farrah Abraham talks physical violence at the hands of Teen Mom castmates, calls it a ‘sneak attack’

Farrah Abraham says there was drama during the Teen Mom spinoff. Pic credit: FarrahAbraham/YouTube

Farrah Abraham is known for drama so it’s no surprise that her return to the Teen Mom franchise came with a fair amount of that.

However, the returning MTV star recently alleged that this time around she wasn’t the one who caused the physical violence that occurred during the taping of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Farrah called out her castmates for the sneak attack during a recent chat and made it clear that she doesn’t condone violence. So far, the other Teen Mom stars haven’t responded to Farrah’s claims and we won’t know exactly what happened until the show airs.

Rumors have been swirling for quite some time that Farrah and Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd had some sort of altercation. However, it seems Cheyenne wasn’t the only one who got into it with Farrah.

Farrah Abraham talks sneak attack against her on Teen Mom:Family Reunion

The trailer for the Teen Mom: Family Reunion was released a few days ago and it teased the return of Farrah whose life has been marred with controversy. Her reappearance came as a surprise to many and garnered mixed reviews.

We haven’t seen Farrah on the show since she was fired in 2017 after she started a career in the adult entertainment world. However, she teased a return to the franchise by making a surprise appearance during the Teen Mom OG reunion.

TMZ caught up with Farrah Abraham on Sunday while she walked the streets with her daughter Sophia. When asked if any drama happened at the reunion Farrah responded, “I think I could walk through the door and drama’s gonna happen.”

As for what exactly happened Farrah said, “I just warn others to keep their hands to themselves. Do not sneak attack a woman, and do not gang up on a woman, because I don’t handle that too well, so that’s kind of what happened to me.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Farrah Abraham tells her castmates ‘don’t touch people’

During her brief chat with the media outlet, the Teen Mom alum continued to address the physical altercation that took place while filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

“I think people should not physically attack you, especially after COVID and every other thing going on in the real world of news,” said Farrah. “Don’t touch people.”

As for what brought the MTV alum back to the franchise after a long hiatus she told the media outlet, “I think it’s healthy for me to try to get back to work and see where things are, but I think there’s so much more improvement to do for entertainment.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7 on MTV followed by Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9/8c.