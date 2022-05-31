Farrah Abraham suffers nip slip while jogging in a denim bikini in Hawaii

Farrah suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the beaches of Hawaii. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham suffered a wardrobe malfunction while walking the beaches of Hawaii for an early birthday celebration.

Farrah is certainly no stranger to controversy. Her demanding behavior towards MTV’s production crews during her time on Teen Mom OG angered viewers and she found herself feuding with her co-stars for various reasons.

After deciding she would rather pursue work in the adult entertainment industry, Farrah walked away from the Teen Mom franchise in 2018; but not before filing a $5 million lawsuit claiming she was fired, accusing MTV of making her feel “harassed, humiliated and discriminated against.”

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham suffers nip slip

Now, Farrah is facing another controversial moment as photos of the former Teen Mom OG star have surfaced, showing her suffering a nip slip.

Farrah’s wardrobe malfunction occurred over the weekend while she was vacationing in Waikiki, Hawaii ahead of her May 31 birthday. The soon-to-be 31-year-old mom to Sophia enjoyed a playful stroll along the shoreline, sporting a skimpy, two-piece, denim swimsuit with a chain mail armor-type material lying loosely over her breasts.

Farrah’s outfit left little to the imagination, with her jean shorts bottoms styled into a thong and the triangular-shaped material on her barely-there top inviting a wardrobe malfunction of some sort.

At one point, Farrah was blissfully unaware that one of her nipples was exposed as she was enjoying her jog along the water. The uncensored photos, shared by The Sun, also show Farrah’s backside on full display as she had fun strolling along the shore.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Farrah’s 31st birthday celebrations

Farrah and her 13-year-old daughter Sophia are in Hawaii as part of her early 31st birthday celebrations. Staying at the Royal Hawaiian Resort, the former adult film star shared video of herself and Sophia having pink pancakes for breakfast over Memorial Day weekend.

Interestingly, Farrah had another wardrobe issue while dining al fresco with Sophia, telling her Instagram followers that she was asked by the “really rude” restaurant staff to put a cover over her skimpy bikini top.

Farrah is doing a lot of traveling ahead of her 31st birthday. Before her trip to Hawaii, Farrah flew to London, where she underwent a “booty correction” and a nose job as part of an early birthday gift to herself.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.