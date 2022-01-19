Farrah Abraham speaks on mental health, sends prayers for 16 & Pregnant star who recently passed away

Farrah Abraham opens up about mental health. Pic credit:@FarrahAbraham/YouTube

Farrah Abraham must’ve thought her appearance on Teen Mom: Family Reunion would play out last night so she shared a post about being attacked on the show. Farrah has been in the blogs quite a bit over the past few days following her arrest over the weekend.

Since then she has been speaking out about the incident and maintaining her innocence. After being accused of hitting a security guard while dining out on Saturday night, the 30-year-old has been a hot headline. However, according to Farrah, she was the one that was attacked while out with her friends.

Speaking of being attacked, the Teen Mom: Family Reunion star posted about the MTV spinoff and claimed that it will show her being attacked for a fourth time in a year. She also opened up about her mental health challenges.

Farrah Abraham talks being attacked on Teen Mom:Family Reunion

The controversial MTV star wrote a lengthy Instagram post ahead of episode two of Teen Mom: Family Reunion last night and she didn’t exactly have glowing reviews about the show.

In the post, Farrah opened up about being attacked again, following her most recent claim that on Saturday night she was attacked while enjoying a night out with friends. Farrah was arrested after allegedly hitting a security guard but she was released a few hours later.

However, that’s not the only drama going on in Farrah’s world, things are about to get nasty between her and the Family Reunion cast as well.

“READY TO CLEANSE @teenmom TONIGHT with you!!” wrote Farrah. “Get the sage ready & did I get attacked for the #4th time in a year⁉️⁉️”

“OH, MOTHERS! I feel like I’m a part of #crime tv not #documentary anymore.”

Farrah Abraham talks mental health, speaks on death of 16 & Pregnant star

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star continued to open up in her post and at one point she acknowledged the death of 16 & Pregnant star, Jordan Cashmyer who passed away mere days ago.

“I’m sending prayers today for a fellow Teen Mom from the franchise we lost to mental health so young!” wrote Farrah. “This week I send prayers to her child & family, with love and peace.”

She continued, “My heart breaks of the true struggles teen moms work so hard to overcome every day! As I still fight with mental health every day. To all the young mothers and all moms who are going through mental health struggles know you are strong, loving, and can get assistance to get ‘you’ back.”

The reality TV personality also shared book recommendations and other suggestions for those going through mental health issues.

She later added, “I’m sending resilience to everyone this #2022 LOTS OF LOVE, LIGHT, & HEALING TO YOU! AMEN…Our next generations need their parents present.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.