Farrah Abraham slams Teen Mom critics for calling her ‘unrecognizable’: ‘I love how I look’

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is defending her appearance after critics claimed she looks “unrecognizable” these days.

Since she first appeared on MTV in 2009 during 16 and Pregnant, then Teen Mom OG, Farrah has drastically transformed her look.

The former adult entertainment star has admitted to a multitude of plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures, including injections, liposuction, a chin implant, and breast augmentation, among others.

Although Farrah’s fans and critics feel she looks radically different than she did 13 years ago, the former Teen Mom OG star claims her look is au naturel.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Farrah recorded a video from her car. She included a screenshot of an article in which the headline noted she looked “unrecognizable.” Fan account Teen Mom Shade Room shared the footage on their Instagram, seen below.

Starting with a disclaimer that she was sporting no makeup and no filter during the video, Farrah called out critics who shame others for taking care of their health. She told her followers that despite the recent claims she no longer looks like herself, she recognizes herself more now than ever.

Farrah Abraham says she looks ‘freaking amazing’ and ‘loves’ how she looks

“So, I have to say… I look freaking amazing, and this is me natural,” Farrah said. According to Farrah, her injections have “worn off.” She labeled her criticism as emotional abuse and gaslighting.

Before ending her video, Farrah urged her followers to be kind to each other and care for their health “just like” she does. Farrah went on to say that she feels “great.”

“I love how I look. I love how I age, and that’s beautiful,” Farrah added before ending her recording.

Teen Mom fans took to the comments of Teen Mom Shade Room’s IG post, where most of them mocked Farrah’s video.

Teen Mom fans slam Farrah for claiming she’s all ‘natural’

One of Farrah’s critics urged her to take mental health seriously and felt there was “no way” Farrah’s look was natural, as she claimed.

Also calling out Farrah’s claims that her injections have worn off, another critic wrote, “Fillers and Botox have NOTTTTTT worn off!”

Others mocked Farrah’s look, with one calling her the “furthest thing from natural,” while another critic said Farrah looks “at least 50 now.”

Farrah’s video comes on the heels of the former reality TV star accusing her critics of emotional abuse after another detractor told her her cosmetic work is aging her “quick.” Although Farrah’s critics aren’t impressed with her altered appearance, the controversial Teen Mom OG alum seems happy with her looks.

