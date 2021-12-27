Farrah Abraham slams gynecologist, warns others of ‘discriminatory’ practice in negative review

Farrah Abraham gave a scathing online review of a gynecologist after a recent visit. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham warned others of a “discriminatory” gynecologist she recently visited and left a scathing review for the doctor.

Farrah certainly isn’t afraid to speak her mind and is no stranger to drama and controversy following her, no matter where she goes or what she does.

The Teen Mom OG alum recently left a negative review on Yelp after visiting a gynecologist to have her birth control removed.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham warns others of ‘hostile and hateful’ gynecologist

As shared by Teen Mom fans on Reddit, Farrah’s Yelp review was a lengthy one, and she claimed that the doctor wasted her time and didn’t know what she was doing.

Farrah left her review on Dec. 22, just three days before Christmas, and claimed that it was her “worst experience” at an OB/GYN’s office.

“WARNING ! Dr.Walden, the woman hater, know-it-all is now being removed from an amazing network of OBGYN’s,” Farrah began her Yelp review.

“I was sent to her as my other OBGYN is off for holiday – I arrive and she wanted me to see her in her messy, unorganized office not in a normal patient room oddly to tell me I didn’t have birth control to remove!” Farrah continued to claim.

The 30-year-old former reality star then proceeded to accuse Dr. Walden of confusing Farrah with another patient, saying that she had to correct her because she was referring to the wrong type of birth control.

Farrah then continued to warn others of the horrible treatment she received, writing, “The worst experience I’ve ever witnessed an OBGYN especially on a holiday.”

“I hope this woman seeks mental help and Almond network is aware that she should be removed,” Farrah continued. “The dump of a office, the elevator not working, the scam parking attendant and walking up 3 flights was literally the worse experience.”

“My allergy to birth control should never be handled this way I wouldn’t trust this woman with my life ! Be aware of this woman hating, know-it-all, discriminatory , denialed Pathetic practicing scam of a OBGYN. Hostile and hateful. WATCH OUT!”

Farrah Abraham isn’t afraid to speak her mind

Farrah has no qualms with speaking her mind and does it quite often.

Farrah has publicly set fire to a Harvard shirt after claiming they also mistreated her and complained of the working conditions on set of the Teen Mom: Family Reunion spinoff.

Farrah working for MTV again garnered mixed reactions from fans. Farrah will join castmates, past and present, from the Teen Mom franchise when she debuts on Family Reunion next month.

The contentious reality TV star caused quite the raucous when it was announced that she would be joining the cast of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, from both viewers and castmates.

Given the Teen Mom franchise’s dismal ratings as of late, Farrah’s addition to the Teen Mom: Family Reunion cast is sure to bring back the drama viewers have been missing.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.