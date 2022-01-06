Farrah Abraham shocks Teen Mom OG fans with latest business venture, selling her poop in a jar

Farrah Abraham is selling her poop in a jar, and Teen Mom fans reacted to the news. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham has announced her latest business venture — selling her poop in a jar.

The controversial reality TV star surely knows how to make headlines, but her latest announcement is unlike any other.

Farrah is mailing off her “s**t in a jar” to lucky customers who request her feces, and she’ll even show them how she collected her sample.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham’s latest business venture is poop in a jar

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared a video of Farrah’s shocking announcement, which was initially shared on a Reddit thread called, “Boss Mom is jarring and mailing off her toxic waste in the mail.”

“Hey loves!” Farrah started her video. “So really quick, I wanted to show you how I s**t in a jar, and I send it to you!”

The 30-year-old adult film star continued, “Ooh, so cool, and you get a video of me making it for you. So I do my number-ooh, then I wipe my “oop,” and then I put it in here, and it goes in there, and then I cork it,” Farrah explained as demonstrated how she places her sample into the jar.

“I get Saran wrap, I wrap it all up, and put a special message on it and your name,” Farrah added. “And I don’t know… just sending you blessings of this year in a lucky jar.”

Farrah then gave her fans some insight into preserving the odor of her jarred feces and said she skipped over the farts in a jar trend, which another reality TV star, Stephanie Matto of 90 Day Fiance, has made a mint selling.

“And I’ve found that the cotton ball keeps the smell the best ever, and the Saran wrap protects this and some bubble wrap in a little package and next day shipping – boom! Right to you. I just said ‘oh well’ about the fart, and I just went with the real deal.”

Teen Mom fans react to Farrah Abraham selling her poop in a jar

Of course, Teen Mom fans had plenty to say about Farrah’s latest fecal undertaking in the comments section.

One of Farrah’s critics joked about returning the favor and wrote, “Also I want to send her a bag of s**t…is there a return to sender on the packaging?? 😂”

“Someone take her iPhone away asap!!!” commented another Teen Mom OG viewer.

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Another commenter wondered if Farrah is hard up for cash and asked, “She will do anything, and I mean anything, for a check. Is she hurting that bad?”

Farrah, who recently came under fire for allowing her preteen daughter Sophia to film her in a thong bikini while studying, is making her return to MTV next week.

The Teen Mom OG alum will be joining cast members from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant for the spinoff, Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Farrah had already promised plenty of drama when she surprised the cast with her arrival at the retreat house, so get ready for some old-school Teen Mom drama.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV.