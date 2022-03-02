Farrah Abraham shares a message with her followers before checking into trauma treatment center

Farrah Abraham shares a message about mental health. Pic credit: MTV

Farrah Abraham is headed to a trauma treatment center to take care of her mental health, but before she does, the Teen Mom OG star had a final message for her followers.

Farrah had a rough start to the year, including a recent arrest for allegedly slapping a security guard back in January. According to the MTV alum, she was attacked and lied about following the incident, which she said left her suicidal.

Furthermore, Farrah’s reintroduction to the Teen Mom franchise following a four-year hiatus did not play out the way she had hoped. After her controversial appearance on Teen Mom Family Reunion, she slammed the franchise and has severed ties with them.

After everything that has transpired Farrah decided to check into a trauma treatment center to seek help.

Farrah Abraham shares message before checking into trauma treatment center

The Teen Mom OG alum is ready to take time away from social media to work on her mental health. But before she shuts out the world, Farrah had a message for her followers, and she shared it via a video posted to her Instagram page.

“#traumatreatment center 28 days here we go- I’ll let you know if it works! With healing,” wrote the 30-year-old alongside the post.

“There’s really no easy way of saying this, so I’m taking a moment before I am headed to…a trauma treatment center for 28 days,” said Farrah in the video.

“With me being off social [media] or away I just wanted to say –so no one else could make up anything–I just wanted to share and be open since that’s what I hear so many say is that no one really shares their cares for themselves,” she continued.

“I am taking time for my healing,” said the MTV alum, who shared that for “over 11 months,” she has learned to ignore certain people for the sake of her mental health especially after “having a sexual assault and having like my whole body break down.”

In the video, Farrah also expressed gratitude to her family for being there to support her.

Farrah Abraham thanks her family for sticking by her side

The Teen Mom OG star also thanked her family for their support amid all the drama that she has gone through over the past few months.

“I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year in one of my hardest years,” said Farrah.

Before ending her post, the reality TV personality also revealed what she hopes to achieve during her stint at the trauma treatment center.

“I am looking forward to understanding more medically what I can do for myself…I look forward to a brighter future for my family, for my work colleagues, and for my career” she added.

