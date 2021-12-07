Farrah Abraham says MTV was discriminatory over adult films while allowing Briana DeJesus to do OnlyFans

Farrah Abraham accused MTV of “discrimination” for firing her due to her adult film career despite Briana DeJesus doing the same and keeping her job on Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Farrah Abraham isn’t happy that MTV is allowing Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus to have an OnlyFans after she was fired for doing adult films.

The former Teen Mom OG star accuses MTV of “discrimination” and “racism.”

In a recent post on Instagram, Farrah answered a fan who pointed out that Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 regularly posts her naked body on OnlyFans.

The fan felt that it wasn’t fair that Farrah was forced to choose between one or the other — Teen Mom OG or adult films.

As Teen Mom OG fans now know, Farrah chose her adult film career over filming for Teen Mom OG and left the franchise in October 2017 after nine seasons on the show.

The fan’s post, as shared by The Sun, read, “I still don’t get how [Briana DeJesus] can do only fans and post her naked body all over for ppl but you got [an] ultimatum [they’re] so scared to do anything when it comes to ppl of color [they’re] worried they may be called racists but it’s OK if it’s a white woman.”

Before Farrah had a chance to respond, yet another fan came forward in the comments and had some information to add.

They pointed out that Farrah named her adult films after the Teen Mom franchise, which was a breach of contract.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“[Briana] isn’t calling her porn teen mom. Using their branded name. It’s called conflict of interest and a legit contract break,” the second fan commented.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham says MTV is ‘discriminatory’ and ‘racist’

Farrah seemingly ignored the second comment, but in response to the first comment about Briana posing naked on OnlyFans, the Teen Mom OG alum had something to say.

“I’m 30 & I can do what I want & yes that is descrimination & racism . Awful company 🔥👏”

During her time on Teen Mom OG, Farrah was notoriously hard to work with, from accounts given by both MTV’s cast and crew.

In September 2020, Farrah explained her decision in a lengthy Instagram post, and instead of saying she chose adult films over Teen Mom, she said she chose herself.

“I chose FARRAH ABRAHAM. Ladies, becoming of age journey does not ever mean you have to succumb to a man’s mediocrity, like the other weak teen moms have in every way,” her caption read.

Farrah Abraham to return to Teen Mom on MTV

Although Farrah hasn’t appeared on Teen Mom OG in nearly five years, she’ll make her return next month on MTV.

Farrah was cast in the Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which features moms and dads from past and present casts of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

Although Farrah recently claimed that “no one” watches Teen Mom anymore, she’ll be returning to the show on Jan. 11 for eight hour-long episodes.

Farrah always brings the drama wherever she goes, so like her or not, she’ll be bringing back the excitement that Teen Mom OG viewers have been craving.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes starting on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.