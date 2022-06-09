Farrah Abraham says ex Mack Lovat is blocked for ‘abusive behavior,’ shares inappropriate nude pic he sent

Farrah is accusing her ex Mack Lovat of lying and “abusive behavior.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom OG fame was recently spotted with a mystery man and after revealing his identity, she has accused him of “abusive behavior.”

Farrah is no stranger to controversy, so news of her latest short-lived relationship was no surprise to her fans and critics. The 31-year-old former reality TV star was seen canoodling with a mystery man over the weekend.

The two got hot and heavy on a park bench in Hollywood, as Monsters and Critics reported, engaging in what Teen Mom OG fans called “painfully awkward” PDA. Farrah revealed her mystery date to be Mack Lovat, a guitarist for the band Minus Gravity.

Just days after going public with their relationship and revealing Mack’s identity, Farrah announced that she was happily single and after calling things off with him.

Farrah Abraham says ex Mack Lovat was ‘abusive’ and a ‘habitual liar’

Now, Farrah is accusing Mack of acting abusively towards her during their brief romance and called him out publicly for sending her inappropriate photos in her DMs. Farrah took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a screenshot from an article, reporting on her split from Mack.

Farrah blurred Mack from the photo and added hand-written text reading, “ReaLLy?” She continued at the bottom of the pic, “1. I bring receipts 2. Mackenzie Fraser ‘Mack Lovat’ is a habitual [liar] and is blocked for his abusive behavior.”

Next, Farrah insinuated that Mack lied when he said he didn’t enjoy being in the public eye: “3. Any dude who steps outside with me could be in press so I guess don’t hang with a star if you don’t want to deal with.. yet he was on a carpet the night before.”

Teen Mom OG alum calls out Lovat, shares inappropriate nude pic he sent her: ‘Keep my name out of your mouth!’

In her next slide, Farrah shared what appeared to be a pic from Lovat, showing his bare nether regions, which she covered with a rooster emoji. The screenshotted pic showed it was from Mackenzie Fraser and asked Farrah, “do u miss him? he misses u.” The man in question in the pic, presumably Lovat, lifted his shirt and pulled down his pants to expose his private parts for the mirror selfie.

“I get the universes messages,” Farrah captioned the pic. “Don’t give anyone a chance anymore, don’t let people come out in public, unless they are public, & globally know or I’ll have some one telling me were dating but to the world they don’t know me. Right clown 🤡 don’t send me d**k pics! Get some f**king help & keep my name out of your mouth! You were blocked for a reason! Gross 🤮.”

Since announcing their breakup, Farrah gave a statement to E! News: “I decided not to date Mack. He could not handle public attention well. I’m more confident in my life at this time and while I’m dating on new terms and rules from my 12-step principles program and taking it easy, I look forward to dating as I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life and I want to share that with someone special.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.