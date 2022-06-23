Farrah Abraham says battery charges are ‘false’ and caused her to seek trauma treatment

Farrah refutes her battery charges filed against her as “false.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham refutes her recent battery charges as “false” and claims she’s being “harassed.”

Farrah was cuffed and arrested for battery in January 2022 after she allegedly slapped a security guard at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood. At the time of the arrest, Farrah fought back against the officers restraining her as she screamed, “You know why people fight hard in jail? Sickos like you!”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Farrah was due to appear in court today, June 23, for her arraignment after being charged with battery stemming from the arrest. She faces up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

However, Farrah and her legal team claimed that she is innocent and that she is the “the victim in all of this” in a statement issued to The Sun.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham says she was ‘battered’ during arrest, caused her to check into trauma center

Farrah continues to refute the charges and recently took to social media to call out the security staff she says “attacked” her “against her will.”

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Farrah included a screenshot of the letter from her legal team, The Law Offices of Dario C. Gomez, Esq., claiming that no legal charges have been brought against her. Farrah added her own text, which read, “Legal Notice: I will not further be Harassed about the horrific batterment clearly seen on video and photos, my doctors having to rehabilitate myself from illegal activities by security staff abusing their uniforms and attacking me off property against my will. For my mental state I will not be engaging further per my doctors orders as I had to move and [go] to a trauma center from this.”

Farrah announced she was checking into a trauma treatment center in February, one month after her arrest.

Farrah Abraham says battery charges are ‘false,’ labels reports as ‘defamation’

In a second slide, Farrah included a screenshot of an article written by In Touch, reporting that she was charged with battery. Along with a stop sign gif and another of a police officer holding a stop sign, Farrah again added a message for her 2.9 million Instagram followers. This time, she demanded that In Touch “take down” their story and labeled it “defamation.”

“THIS IS FALSE AS WE ALL SAW & know a security guard conspired an attack on me. I do not touch people. @intouchweekly this is defamation and false information take it down. Do you have the camera footage?”

Farrah is known as one of the most controversial cast members of the Teen Mom franchise, and this isn’t her first run-in with the law. In 2018, the former porn star was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing when she allegedly struck a member of the Beverly Hills Hotel staff. The same year, Farrah settled outside of court after suing Viacom, MTV’s parent company, for $5 million, claiming they “sex-shamed” her for working in the adult entertainment industry.

Last year, Farrah was involved with eight other women as they accused Dominic Foppoli, Mayor of Windsor, California, of sexual assault, forcing his resignation.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and slated to premiere in the near future.