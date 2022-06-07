Farrah Abraham reveals identity of mystery date only to break up with him days later: ‘I’m happily single’

Farrah went public with her new man, only to split from him days later. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Well, that was quick — Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham went public with a mystery man over the weekend, only to break up with him after revealing his identity.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Farrah was spotted canoodling with her new man, packing on the PDA in Hollywood over the weekend. The duo enjoyed a date in the park as they got hot and heavy on a bench before heading out to dinner at sushi restaurant Yamashiro.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham’s mystery man identified

Farrah has identified the mysterious man as guitarist Mack Lovat, his stage name for his band Minus Gravity, who signed to Capitol Records. According to the former adult entertainment star, she and Mack have been friendly for two years after he sent her a DM asking her on a date.

Farrah obliged and said they enjoyed a COVID-19-safe date in the park (being at the height of the coronavirus pandemic), attended a basketball game together, then kept in touch, strictly on a platonic level. However, last weekend’s pics painted a very different type of relationship brewing between Farrah and Mack.

Speaking with TMZ, Farrah initially revealed that Mack joined her and her 13-year-old daughter Sophia on their trip to Hawaii to celebrate Farrah’s 31st birthday. Because she’s still undergoing outpatient therapy for seven more months since leaving the trauma treatment center, Farrah says she appreciates that Mack stays out of the public eye.

However, it wasn’t long before Farrah had an update for TMZ regarding the status of her and Mack’s budding relationship status. On Tuesday, Farrah revealed that she broke things off with Mack.

Farrah confirms split from Mack, blames his love of fame

Farrah seemingly blamed Mack’s love of fame for their split: “Sometimes people turn into monsters with press, happy I found out now,” she said.

The former reality TV star also took to her Instagram Stories to confirm the split. First, she shared a screenshot of two articles on social media – one from E! News and one from TMZ – talking about her stepping out with her new man. One post read, “#UPDATE: After going public with Mack she has decided to not pursue anything further.”

Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

In the next slide, Farrah shared a selfie and a message for her 2.9 million Instagram followers: “For the record I’m happily single, I’m dating again & I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. No one meets my child unless I wanna make a baby again one day. I’M FAR FROM THAT POINT. They can carry my bags though. – FARRAH ABRAHAM.”

Since Farrah said Mack traveled with her and Sophia to Hawaii, it’s unclear whether he stayed in separate quarters since she mentioned that “no one meets” Sophia until she’s ready to have more kids.

The news of Farrah’s short-lived romance with Mack comes on the heels of her admitting that she had been celibate for three years. During an appearance on Howie Mandel’s podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff in April, Farrah revealed, “I haven’t dated or had sex in three years. Um, so, I’m open to dating now that I got out of, you know, the trauma center.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.