Farrah Abraham nearly unrecognizable as she debuts new look

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham is sporting a drastically different new look.

Farrah is quite literally a woman of many faces… and by faces, we mean her physical appearance.

The 32-year-old former reality TV star seems to be constantly tweaking her looks with the multitude of plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures she’s undergone since she first appeared on the Teen Mom franchise in 2009.

In a recent Instagram Story, Farrah shared a photo of herself in the kitchen and appeared to have made some more changes to her overall appearance.

Farrah was sporting long, black hair that cascaded nearly to her waist and was secured with a beaded headband. Her eyebrows were darker and more arched than in recent weeks, her face looked tighter than usual, and her cheeks appeared to be extra plump.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mom of one stared at the camera with a slight closed-mouth expression on her face, casually clad in a graphic tee. In front of her, on the countertop, was a green Starbucks drink and two containers of supplements.

Farrah uploaded a photo of herself while sharing what she adds to her Starbucks order. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah didn’t provide a caption or any details for the image.

Farrah Abraham is no stranger to plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures

As Teen Mom viewers have watched, Farrah has transformed herself over the years. In the photos below, it’s apparent how much Farrah has changed in just a span of six years.

The photo on the left was taken in 2013, while the picture on the right was snapped in 2019.

Farrah’s appearance has changed drastically over the years. The photo on the left is her in 2013, versus the photo on the right, taken in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Taiurban/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The former adult entertainment star has copped to several breast augmentations, a chin implant (which she later had removed), fillers in her face and derriere, and lip-blushing, her most recent procedure.

Farrah shared before-and-after photos of the semi-permanent procedure that involves tattooing the lips to enhance their shape and color, giving them a fuller appearance.

Most of Farrah’s former Teen Mom castmates have also gone under the knife

Farrah isn’t the only Teen Mom star to go under the knife or the needle, either. Kailyn Lowry underwent a Mommy Makeover, including a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), and gets regular Botox and filler injections.

Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline have both undergone BBLs and breast augmentations, Chelsea Houska has admitted to getting Botox and lip filler and recently had her eyebrows microbladed, Cheyenne Floyd had two breasts augmentations, Amber Portwood had a Mommy Makeover, Leah Messer got veneers, and Ashley Jones and Jenelle Evans underwent breast augmentations as well.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.