Farrah Abraham narrowly avoids another nip slip as she gets cheeky in front of a waterfall in Hawaii

Farrah got wet and wild in front of a waterfall while vacationing in Hawaii. Pic credit: Lesley Garcia/Backgrid

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham left little to the imagination as she got cheeky in front of a waterfall in Hawaii.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Farrah is in The Aloha State celebrating her 31st birthday, which was May 31.

Farrah and her 13-year-old daughter Sophia are staying at the Royal Hawaiian Resort in Honolulu, a pink-hued, beachfront luxury hotel on the island of Oahu.

Amid her birthday festivities, Farrah stopped for a photo session in front of a waterfall, where she got wet and wild in a skimpy bikini.

Sporting a teal, metallic two-piece swimsuit paired with black cowgirl boots, Farrah hammed it up for the cameras as she posed with one hand on her knee with the opposite hand extended, reaching towards the waterfall behind her.

Farrah Abraham poses in front of a waterfall in Hawaii. Pic credit: Backgrid

She wore her long, blonde hair down, it becoming wavy from the mist of the waterfall. She kept her accessories minimal, opting for no earrings but a delicate gold chain with a round pendant and some simple belly button-piercing jewelry.

A second pic shows Farrah again putting one arm out towards the waterfall as she opened her mouth and propped one leg on an adjacent rock, leaving little to the imagination and just barely escaping a wardrobe malfunction.

Farrah Abraham got cheeky on some rocks as she posed in front of a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii while celebrating her 31st birthday. Pic credit: Backgrid

Teen Mom OG alum suffers several wardrobe issues in Hawaii

Speaking of wardrobe malfunctions, Farrah has already suffered a nip slip since arriving in Hawaii. While gallivanting on the beach near the shore, a gust of wind lifted Farrah’s barely-there chainmail armor-type bikini top, revealing her bare breasts.

When Farrah first arrived at the resort, she complained of the staff at a waterfront restaurant asking her to cover up her skimpy bikini top. She felt it was unfair that she was the only one in her party who was asked to cover up, calling the wait staff “really rude.”

Farrah’s Hawaiian getaway comes on the heels of her trip to London where she treated herself to a “booty correction” and nose job as an early 31st birthday gift to herself.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.