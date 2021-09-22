Farrah Abraham is reportedly joining the cast of the Teen Mom spinoff, fans react

Farrah Abraham is reportedly filming for the new Teen Mom spinoff show. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is the latest cast member from the franchise to join the Teen Mom spinoff retreat-style show.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, MTV is currently filming a Teen Mom spinoff show that includes cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

The cast members who have been confirmed to be filming are Briana and Brittany DeJesus (who already got into an altercation with a castmate), Ashley Jones, Maci Bookout, and Gary Shirley.

Farrah, who claims some Teen Mom cast members want to hire her to legally represent them, chose to leave Teen Mom OG in 2017 after she was given the choice to either walk away from the show or discontinue filming for the adult entertainment industry.

Farrah’s treatment of MTV’s production crews also reportedly played a role in getting her to leave the network.

The 30-year-old mom of one was frequently seen screaming at the camera crew and producers and wasn’t exactly BFFs with her castmates, either.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Now, it looks like Farrah is about to bring some major drama to the franchise once again because she has signed on to film for MTV’s new Teen Mom spinoff show.

Farrah Abraham joining Teen Mom spinoff show

Farrah was spotted filming earlier this week, as captured in a photo by People magazine.

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared the news with their followers and Teen Mom fans spoke out about seeing Farrah on MTV again.

One Teen Mom fan wasn’t surprised that Farrah was added to the cast, given the franchise’s plummeting ratings as of late.

Teen Mom fans react to Farrah Abraham joining the cast

“Of course they are: ratings are low!” the fan commented on Farrah joining the show.

“I bet Jenelle is fuming!!” wrote another Teen Mom fan, referencing Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claiming that she was asked to join, then ghosted by MTV.

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Some Teen Mom fans weren’t thrilled about the addition of Farrah to the cast and one commented, “Ugh. I could do without her…”

Another fan of Teen Mom didn’t seem to think that adding Farrah to the cast would do much to boost the show’s appeal.

“Yay, we get to watch talentless overpaid people argue and complain,” the commenter wrote.

“WTF?! Oh hell no,” was another Teen Mom fan’s reaction to learning Farrah will be gracing Teen Mom fans’ TV screens once again.

Farrah is sure to bring the drama with her to the show, and knowing there has already been one fight that broke out between castmates, it’ll be interesting to see if any more altercations ensue.

A premiere date hasn’t been set yet for the Teen Mom spinoff show, but we’ll continue to keep you updated as we get more information.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.