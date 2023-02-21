Farrah Abraham hints at Dancing with the Stars appearance — Watch the bizarre video

Does former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham have a future on Dancing with the Stars?

Farrah has tried her hand at several career moves since first rising to fame within the Teen Mom franchise, making her first appearance on 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

Now, the 31-year-old recently has alluded to another possible calling in a recent video in her Instagram Stories.

On Monday, Farrah recorded a rather bizarre video for her 2.9 million Instagram followers, suggesting that she might soon be competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Farrah began the recording, holding a pair of brown leather dance shoes as she spoke to her fans and followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Getting ready, and look what I found,” Farrah told the camera. “Some Dancing with the Stars dance shoes.”

Farrah Abraham implies she’ll appear on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars

Farrah continued, “I don’t know if I’ll ever do a dancing show, let alone Dancing with the Stars — even though I’m fabulous, I mean, F for Farrah, fabulous — but I’m not gonna lose hope in the universe because there’s just this energy.”

“Why was I given these dance shoes if I’m not gonna be on Dancing with the Stars?” Farrah added. “So, I don’t know… I’m keeping the faith cuz I’m Farrah, and uh, I see dancing at some point in my future. Love you!”

On Reddit, Teen Mom viewers discussed Farrah’s proposition.

Teen Mom viewers react to Farrah’s hint at a DWTS appearance

One of Farrah’s critics felt as though she “lives on another planet,” while another wrote that her appearance on Dancing with the Stars would be a “train wreck.”

Another disparager noted that Farrah, and her worn-out dance shoes, looked “rough.”

Teen Mom viewers discuss the possibility of Farrah joining DWTS. Pic credit: u/velvet_noodle/Reddit

Mocking Farrah’s former career, another Redditor commented, “She sees dancing in her future? [Someone] needs to inform her that pole dancing and DWTS are not the same thing, sorry.”

Farrah’s latest career moves

In addition to her work in the adult entertainment industry, Farrah has also made mention of a career as a stand-up comedienne, took a stab at selling her poop in jars, and claimed that she’s just steps away from becoming an attorney.

In recent months, Farrah has given social media influencing a try on Instagram, continues to record personalized videos for her fans on Cameo, shares mental health advice on her YouTube channel @FarrahAbraham, and recently released a meditation series on SoundCloud.com.

Most recently, it’s been rumored that Farrah will make a return to reality TV. As Monsters and Critics reported, Farrah is reportedly slated to appear on a new series called House of Villians, which is supposedly in production as we speak.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.